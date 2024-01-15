Precision medicine, the key to avoiding blindness in cases of diabetic macular edema

precision medicine This is extremely valuable in avoiding irreversible blindness in patients. diabetic macular edema (EMD) and retinal vein occlusion (OVR), concluded ophthalmology experts gathered at the 9th symposium Reddit: Advances in retina diagnosis and treatment,

In particular, Infosys reported, experts highlighted the importance of the predictive value of image biomarkers in the diagnosis, classification and treatment choice of retinal pathology.

optical coherence tomography (OCT) can detect biomarkers, an analysis that leads to precision medicine.

“An estimated 7.6 percent of diabetics worldwide are living with DME, a disease in which the macula, the part of the retina responsible for central vision and detail, Poor blood sugar control results in swelling and fluid accumulation“, the portal reported.

On the other hand, OVR It is the second most common cause of vision loss due to retinal vascular pathology., A condition that causes a sudden loss of visual ability. “Patients with RVO typically reach an ophthalmologist through the emergency department, and require prompt treatment to prevent visual loss,” the report detailed.

If not treated on time Both conditions can cause irreversible blindness.A condition that can be prevented in 80 percent of cases or is susceptible to early treatment.

edoardo midenaThe director of ophthalmology at the University Hospital of Padua in Italy called on his colleagues to look at precision medicine as a tool already available.

“When we talk about precision medicine, we talk about the ophthalmology of the present. We not only have biomarkers at our disposal; Consensus and algorithms that also allow an individualized approach to retinal pathology, If not treated correctly the first time, they can lead to irreversible blindness.“, Said.

One of the most recent advances in this regard is artificial intelligence software that allows labeling and measuring retina-related parameters.

According to experts, precision medicine can also help reduce saturation of hospital services.

