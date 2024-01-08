Record number of places to choose Medicine at EBU in 2024

Public universities that already offer degrees in medicine Receiving their discounted offers Is associated with growth in places. Since last December 20, the Faculty of Medicine began to detect results of filesa process that is expected Will be finished in the next few weeksAs you know medical writing, At present, it is unknown how many of the 37 public universities that have this degree and have sent their applications have received the notification. The increase in places in Medicine will provide some more opportunities for students completing the EBAU in 2024 to access this career.

In such a situation, the University Ministry has started it in collaboration with the Health Ministry. Disbursement to create medicine space in 2024a financing that “It has been streamlined to the max” And according to sources in these departments, it was also planned that universities could receive them as early as 2023.

Overall, the total amount of direct grant of subsidy is 52 million euros to finance the increase of 706 locations Medicine degrees in public universities in the 2023-2024 academic year.

Increase in places in medicine

The grant funds two concepts. The first one is that Current expenditure derived from increase in locations Medicine degree studies for the 2023-2024 academic year and investments made to improve the teaching quality along with the said increase, in accordance with the prescribed maximum limits Annex to Royal Decree 698/2023 of July 25,

This agreement sets out the maximum number of increased places to be funded at each university. This maximum number of locations that can be funded depends on various factors, such as 15 percent limit Increase in locations above verification memory for each university, Approved by the General Conference of University Policyand the ability of universities to absorb their own growth.

According to the principle of rationality of public expenditure, the estimated cost Current cost of €15,000 per increased space For the academic year 2023-2024.

Almost all new posts have been filled, but not all. The condition for receiving 15,000 euros for six years is that the new positions must be maintained until the graduation of three classes and there can’t be a deserted intersection, Of the twenty universities that responded to the question whether they had registered vacancies in the Medicine degree medical writing, only one recognizes it, it’s about University of Lleidaafter which three places are vacant Lost three students in mid-November, when Catalan universities closed assignments on 27 October. dean, Anna CasanovasSorry that “It is harmful that there are so many tasks until the final registration closes, excessive student mobility,