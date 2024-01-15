This is how the 2024 NFL playoffs will be played

The finale of the regular season is exciting as many NFL teams are putting their lives on the line in this final week.
When will the 2023-2024 playoffs and 2024 Super Bowl be played?
wild card round Starting from 13 to 15 January 2024
divisional round It is held on January 20 and 21, 2024
conference championship They were played on January 28, 2024
He Super Bowl It is played on 11 February 2024
Which teams have qualified for the 2023-2024 NFL playoffs so far?
The teams with the best records in each conference advance directly to the Divisional Round, in the American League they are the Baltimore Ravens and in the National League they are the San Francisco 49ers.
In the Wild Card Round, the second vs. seventh, third vs. sixth, and fourth vs. fifth teams from each conference face each other.
Currently, these are the teams that will reach the postseason in the NFL
|1 – Baltimore Ravens (13-4) 1st seed in AL | afc north champion
in the playoffs
|1 – San Francisco 49ers (12-4) for the first seed in the National League. nfc west champion
in the playoffs
|2 – Miami Dolphins (11-5) | afc east leader
in the playoffs ,
|2 – Detroit Lions (12-5) | nfc north champion
in the playoffs
|3 – Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) | afc west champion
in the playoffs
|3 – Dallas Cowboys (11-5) | nfc east leader
in the playoffs ,
|4 – Houston Texans (10-7) | afc south champion
in the playoffs
|4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) | nfc south champion
in the playoffs
|5 – Cleveland Browns (11-6) | afc north
in the playoffs
|5 – Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) | NFC East
in the playoffs ,
|6 – Buffalo Bills (10-6) AFC East
in the playoffs ,
|6 – Los Angeles Rams (9-7) | NFC West
in the playoffs
|7 – Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) | afc north
in the playoffs
|7 – New Orleans Saints (9-8) | nfc south
21% advance
|8 – Green Bay Packers (8-8) | nfc north
56% advance
|9 – Seattle Seahawks (8-8) | NFC West
23% advance
|*The AFC East Championship is still in dispute and depends on the result between the Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins
|*The NFC East championship is still in dispute and depends on the results of the Cowboys and Eagles
After the victory of Tennessee Titans: This is how the playoffs will be played for now
|1 – The Ravens advanced to the divisional round by clinching the first seed in the AL.
|1 – 49 players seeded first at Nationals and advance directly to the Divisional Round
|(7) Steelers – Dolphins (2)
|(7) Saint – Leo (2)
|(6) Bill – Chief (3)
|(6) Rams – Cowboys (3)
|(5) Brown – Texas (4)
|(5) Eagles – Buccaneers (4)
follow the Diario AS Channel on WhatsAppWhere you will find all the game keys of the day.