This is how the 2024 NFL playoffs will be played

The finale of the regular season is exciting as many NFL teams are putting their lives on the line in this final week.

When will the 2023-2024 playoffs and 2024 Super Bowl be played?

wild card round Starting from 13 to 15 January 2024

divisional round It is held on January 20 and 21, 2024

conference championship They were played on January 28, 2024

He Super Bowl It is played on 11 February 2024

Which teams have qualified for the 2023-2024 NFL playoffs so far?

Classified so far:

San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Buccaneers of the National League

While the AL qualifiers are the Baltimore Ravens, Miami Dolphins, Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, and Pittsburgh Steelers. ,

There are already 16 teams that remained without aspirations:

new England Patriots , los angeles chargers , tennessee titans , New York Jets , las vegas raiders , denver broncos , indianapolis colts , cincinnati bengals And jacksonville jaguars of AFC

carolina panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears And minnesota vikings of nfc,

The teams with the best records in each conference advance directly to the Divisional Round, in the American League they are the Baltimore Ravens and in the National League they are the San Francisco 49ers.

In the Wild Card Round, the second vs. seventh, third vs. sixth, and fourth vs. fifth teams from each conference face each other.

Currently, these are the teams that will reach the postseason in the NFL

1 – Baltimore Ravens (13-4) 1st seed in AL | afc north champion

in the playoffs 1 – San Francisco 49ers (12-4) for the first seed in the National League. nfc west champion

in the playoffs 2 – Miami Dolphins (11-5) | afc east leader

in the playoffs , 2 – Detroit Lions (12-5) | nfc north champion

in the playoffs 3 – Kansas City Chiefs (10-6) | afc west champion

in the playoffs 3 – Dallas Cowboys (11-5) | nfc east leader

in the playoffs , 4 – Houston Texans (10-7) | afc south champion

in the playoffs 4 – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8) | nfc south champion

in the playoffs 5 – Cleveland Browns (11-6) | afc north

in the playoffs 5 – Philadelphia Eagles (11-5) | NFC East

in the playoffs , 6 – Buffalo Bills (10-6) AFC East

in the playoffs , 6 – Los Angeles Rams (9-7) | NFC West

in the playoffs 7 – Pittsburgh Steelers (10-7) | afc north

in the playoffs 7 – New Orleans Saints (9-8) | nfc south

21% advance 8 – Green Bay Packers (8-8) | nfc north

56% advance 9 – Seattle Seahawks (8-8) | NFC West

23% advance *The AFC East Championship is still in dispute and depends on the result between the Buffalo Bills vs. Miami Dolphins *The NFC East championship is still in dispute and depends on the results of the Cowboys and Eagles

After the victory of Tennessee Titans: This is how the playoffs will be played for now

1 – The Ravens advanced to the divisional round by clinching the first seed in the AL. 1 – 49 players seeded first at Nationals and advance directly to the Divisional Round (7) Steelers – Dolphins (2) (7) Saint – Leo (2) (6) Bill – Chief (3) (6) Rams – Cowboys (3) (5) Brown – Texas (4) (5) Eagles – Buccaneers (4)

