Rihanna: Her Lover A$AP Rocky Hints About Her Future Album!

A$AP Rocky continues to support his girlfriend Rihanna. Plus, he just dropped hints about his album!

Eagerly waiting for Rihanna’s new album. This is an opportunity for his fave A$AP Rocky to drop a hint about his future album! MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z

Rihanna is proud of her man

Since the release of her last album, Rihanna has been much less productive. Since then he has made no noise, or very little noise. So his fans wait returning impatiently,

If Rihanna Wants to Take a Break, It’s Mainly This Focus on life as a mother, She is on cloud nine after giving birth to two boys. star lives a story angel with a$ap rocky, The latter is a new man.

Rihanna is very proud of A$AP Rocky. She states that she ” wonderful, patient and loving »For his two children, RZA and Riott. During an interview with Access Hollywood, he talked about his love for her.

“As a father I loved him in a different way. It’s major, it’s exciting. It’s just like, “Wow! What a leader, what a wonderful, patient and loving father. , But Rihanna criticizes this loving and gentle father for the fact that he is closer to his children than to them.

“I’m just a background, I’m an extra. It doesn’t matter if they’re girls or boys, they love their dad differently and I love seeing that. , Rihanna and her beloved continue to reveal their love on the network,

But she explains to Entertainment Weekly that her family life isn’t always easy. , He has difficulty at first, but he loves his younger brother. Every time he thinks we’re not looking, he comes and touches her,

Clues about their future album

Rihanna added: ” If the baby cries, he will simply hold her hand. If a child cries, he is sad. He’ll wake up in the morning and just say, “Baby, baby, baby.” “He loves it. It took a while, but he got there and I’m proud of him. »

A$AP Rocky Is A Wise Man Because He Was Sued for serious cases, From now on, he prefers to focus on his life as a father and the wife who makes him happy,

Rapper gave news about Rihanna’s career, on the occasion of valentine’s day, He explains that she is working hard on new projects: ” She works there.”

Now it’s time for Rihanna to release a gem! because it’s been eight years revealed his latest album, That’s why fans are eagerly waiting for this creation. but for he is very busy at the moment,

It must be said that she handles all his business. Such as Fenty Beauty, and its Savage x Fenty lingerie collection. This also includes the role of mother who takes her time,

and that’s not all ! Because during a party organized December by Fenty and PUMA, so she unveiled her own line of children’s shoes. So you guessed it, the star has a very busy schedule!