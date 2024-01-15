Saoirse Ronan details her ‘Barbie’ cameo

Saoirse Ronan And timothy chalamet Barbie was going to have a cameo, and here are the details We It’s even sadder that it didn’t happen.

Ronan, 29, said, “I didn’t know what (Timothy) was going to be, but I was definitely going to be a weird Barbie.” Diversity In an interview at the Sundance Film Festival on Saturday, January 20. “I don’t know how to take it. I mean, I would have been with Kate McKinnon, that would have been nice. …I had a scene but I never got to do it, and it wasn’t in the movie.

She added: “I don’t even remember it now, but it was weird. I think I would have been a weird girl who talked to herself and always had her pet dog with her, always talked to the dog and never looked at anyone.

Chalamet, 28, and Ronan both starred as the director greta gerwigoscar nominated movies lady bird And little lady, He hoped to meet both of them for the third time.

“I tried to include both of them. I really did it and they both couldn’t do it,” Gerwig, 40, told Hollywood First Look in July. “It was like a question of planning. She was actually building, so it was great, good for her. But I tried to get them. It makes me feel like I’m without my kids – they feel like my kids.

wonka The star opened up about her missed cameo opportunity last month, when she was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,

Chalamet explained, “Saoirse Ronan and I had an idea to be there.” “I don’t know what the cameo would have been. I think it might have been one of the rejected Kens or Barbies. Ellen no! but some. There may have been some French rejection along the way.

Even though filming a scene was not possible, he was still able to meet Gerwig briefly on the set. barbie, “when I’m done wonkaThey were – the barbie The whole thing was built,” he shared, noting that he was moving from one fantasy land to another.

He certainly wasn’t the only star who couldn’t make it to the set. barbie casting director allison jones Said Vanity Fair Last year, he bowen yang, dan levy And ben platt Everyone had to deny Keynes’s role for logical reasons. “They were — I’m not kidding — really disappointed that they couldn’t do it,” Jones said.

Meanwhile, Alan was almost played jonathan groff instead of this Michael Cera, “Dear, dear Jonathan Groff said, ‘I can’t believe I’m writing this, but I can’t write Alan,'” Jones said.

Luckily, with the artists involved margot robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera And will Ferrell, barbie There was no dearth of stars.