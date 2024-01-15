Scarlett Johansson in movie casting?

Rumors are rising in Hollywood: Scarlett Johansson has been offered the title role in the new film in the Jurassic World saga, which is expected to arrive in the summer of 2025. After Chris Pratt, another Marvel star to rescue the dinosaurs?

Jurassic World 4: The saga has not said its last word

After two cinematic trilogies spanning three decades, the Jurassic saga has well and truly ended with the release of the final part, the world afterIn summer 2022. But this was without taking into account Universal’s desire to capitalize on these beloved dinosaurs, which continue to attract Millions of viewers in theaters (And generate billions of dollars of revenue).

Announced last January, production on this fourth installment of the Jurassic World saga got off to a somewhat tumultuous start. In fact, the first director attached to the project, David Leitch, opted out due to artistic differences. Universal has set the filming date for summer 2025The studio was first and foremost looking for an executor, not a visionary who would come up with new ideas for the saga.

However, this sad constant was balanced out with the coming to the helm of Gareth Edwards, who was known for being very comfortable with existing sagas (he directed). Rogue One: A Star Wars StoryAnd Godzilla,

an expected casting

According to initial information this jurassic world 4 Will sign a new beginning for the saga, And hence stars from previous films will not be included in its cast (old and new). Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard exit, leaving their place for newcomers in the Jurassic saga.

However, Universal should seek of a new star To promote the film and attract audiences to theatres. In this regard, the very well-informed Jeff Snyder (former film reporter for Variety) understands that Scarlett Johansson was offered the title role in this new film. After Chris Pratt, this will be another Marvel star who will come among the dinosaurs.

As of now, this is a rumor that is yet to be officially confirmed. The film is being announced for July 2025, casting should be revealed soon.