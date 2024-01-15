Atlanta Braves sign veteran World Series champion

From few days opening day, atlanta braves Made a last-minute transaction, reaching an agreement with a veteran pitcher.

braves He is busy preparing to finalize the bullpen. In 2023 they had the fifteenth best collective effectiveness among all major League Baseball With 4.14. However, the ability that had given him so much support in the regular season was absent in the postseason, being shut out in four games against the veteran philadelphia phillies,





their’s Georgia They need an experienced pitcher who can provide long-term relief in times of pressure. jesse chavez This is the ideal piece for this leader’s strategy Brian Snitker,

Atlanta Braves re-sign pitcher Jesse Chavez

This Monday morning, March 25, the following was announced through the team’s official profile social networks, ,braves Signed LD today jesse chavez with a contract minor league With an invitation to spring training. atlanta “Now they have 29 players in their camp.”,

Chavez signed an agreement with chicago white sox In the month of February, but he was released after some time. In preseason with chicago He appeared in seven games, where he gave away 10 runs (nine earned) in seven innings, with a run percentage of 11.57.

As he turns 41 in August, he’ll have a new opportunity atlanta braves About the box. He was also a part of the Champion cast in 2021 world Series,

Additionally, in his 16 seasons mlbfour are together braves, Over his lifetime, wearing his current team’s uniform, he has a 10–7 record, with 165 strikeouts in 158 innings and an ERA of 3.08 (the best of his career among all the teams he has played with).

