total solar eclipse in april

Much of the world, including Cuba, will experience a unique astronomical phenomenon, a total solar eclipse, next April. So write down the date and don’t miss it when it gets dark in the middle of the day.

On the afternoon of April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will be partially visible throughout the Cuban region. From the Institute of Geophysics and Astronomy of Havana he described the following: beginning: 13:39:55.1 hours (Cuban Summer Time). Maximum: 14:53:31.6 hours. Ending: 16:05:11.8 hours.

This makes the event last for approximately 2 hours, 25 minutes and 16.7 seconds and has a coverage of 42.3% of the solar disk.

Where is it best to see it in Cuba? According to official sources, in Cabo de San Antonio, Pinar del Río province. Time: 2:46:20:6 PM Coverage: 43.9%

Recommendations to safely view the solar eclipse in Cuba, according to experts. Use special solar eclipse glasses to view the event safely. Do not look directly at the Sun during an eclipse. Follow the recommendations of local officials.

On April 8, 2024, a total solar eclipse will plunge various areas into complete darkness for about 5 minutes. This unique event will mark a milestone in astronomy and will enthrall enthusiasts and the curious alike.

Total solar eclipse in Cuba and other countries

This event will not only be an impressive sight, but also an invaluable opportunity to better understand the universe. Astronomers will take advantage of this moment to conduct research and obtain valuable information about the Sun and the solar corona.

In two countries this will be seen almost completely, Mexico and the United States. If you live there, get ready to witness a unique astronomical phenomenon: a total solar eclipse. The Moon will then pass between the Sun and Earth, creating a shadow that will darken the sky for about five minutes during daylight hours. A surprise!

This year the event is taking on an extraordinary form due to the coincidence of two events: a total solar eclipse and lunar eclipse, which will occur the day before.