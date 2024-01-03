Six times your recharge! New ETECSA offer from 12th to 18th February

From February 12 to 18, Cuban Telecommunications Company has launched a special offer for those who receive an international recharge between 500CUP and 1250CUP.

The promotion will not only double the main balance top-up amount six times, but also offer a 6GB bonus for use on all networks.

As is always the case with the company’s offers, this does not apply to recharges made in MLC stores in Cuba or through the USD account of the MiTransfer wallet.

With the main balance received from this recharge, you will be able to perform all the usual operations: make national and international calls, buy bags, packages or plans, make transfers and activate Amigo plans, to inform Etecsa on its official website.

You should note that this promotion only extends the useful life of the applicable data bonus from your previous promotion. If you have current resources from SMS resources and/or minutes from previous promotions with plans, combos, or bonuses, or if you have unlimited data resources, the validity of these resources will not be extended.

Once you recharge with this design from the established minimum amount (500.00 CUP), your mobile line will be valid for 330 days.

New eTexa recharge in Cuba

To take advantage of this promotion, refills must be made through international distributor sites, including:

, www.cuba.dtone.com

, www.ding.com

, www.recargasacup.com

, www.csqworld.com

-moviles.compra-dtodo.com

, www.globaldsd.com

, www.bossrevolution.com

– cubacel.etopuponline.com

, www.recharge-phone.com

, www.katapulk.com

According to Atexa, the new exchange market implemented in Cuba does not change the price of its products and services.

“The implementation of the new measures concerns the purchase operations of foreign currencies currently accepted in the country in the network of BANK and CADECA offices with the new exchange rate,” they specify from their official website.

Recall that the new promotion is that, from 12 to 18 February of the current year, customers who receive an international recharge of – 500 CUP and up to 1250CUP, receive SEXTUPLE of the recharged money to the main balance and a bonus of 6 GB will be. To enjoy on all networks.



