Source: Carlos Vela talks with San Jose; His signature was not successful

The future of the forward remains uncertain and despite an approach with the San Jose Earthquakes, negotiations did not come to fruition.

future of carlos candle remains undefined even after terminating his contract with LAFC In December 2023, san jose earthquake He held meetings and talks with the forward, but his potential signing did not come to fruition.

Sources close to the player assured that negotiations took place between the parties, although they did not yield any result.

All Western Conference Major League Soccer, had shown interest in the Mexican football player, who had entered negotiations with the Earthquakes. However, without explaining the reason, espn That the conversation could not be stopped.

“There were meetings and talks, but in the end it did not take off,” sources said.

Carlos Vela has not agreed to terms with any team and remains a free agent. EFE/LAFC

carlos candleWho turns 35 this Friday, has had his contract terminated los angeles fc At the end of the 2023 MLS season finals last December, where his team lost to Columbus Crew, leaving him as a free player.

It is in the hands of the talented Mexican player to decide where to enroll and continue his career.

Candle He appeared in 39 games for 2,387 minutes, where he recorded nine goals and seven assists in the 2023 season.

It should be noted that the possibility of continuing LAFC It wouldn’t be too far for the Aztec striker, as Los Angeles team coach Steve Cherundolo declared at the time that “the door will always be open.” carlos candle“, thus demonstrating their desire to have the Aztecs player return for the 2024 season.

carlos candle He has had an up and down career since 2006, the year he started professional football with Salamanca and later joined Spain’s Osasuna.

Likewise, he played in England for Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion, later joining Real Sociedad, where he positioned himself as a reference for the Spanish team; To be more precise, about seven years. and from there it came angelWhere he played from 2018 to 2023.

carlos candle After playing in two World Cups, he resigned from playing with the Mexican national team. He also played at the 2005 Peru U-17 World Cup, where they were crowned champions under the command of Jesús Ramírez.