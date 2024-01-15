Austin Butler Got to Play Fayed-Routha, and We Understand Why

Warner Bros. Warner Bros. Austin Butler is Fayed-Routha in ‘Dune 2’

Cinema – Timothée Chalamet aka Paul Atreides needed an equal rival. He found it in the person of Fayed-Routha. In Dune: Part 2, the bloodthirsty character played by Austin Butler. star ofelvis He literally transformed himself for this role. But it wasn’t easy for the 32-year-old actor to get into the (pale) skin of Na-Baron Harkonnen.

In dune 2, the audience meets Vladimir Harkonnen’s other nephew, the statuesque and cruel Feyd-Rautha. Austin Butler willingly accepted this important role in Frank Herbert’s novel, and the challenge was difficult, as he explained in several interviews.

On the one hand, there was the physical aspect of Feyd-Routha. Denis Villeneuve envisioned him as the rest of the Harkonnen clan, completely bald and without eyebrows. The problem was, Austin Butler was hired on another project shortly after Dune 2, bike rider, A feature film whose director Jeff Nichols specifically asked him not to shave his head.

As he revealed on the set of the British show The Graham Norton Show, he had to wear a prosthetic skull and forehead. “The prostheses covered my eyebrows and the top of my eyelid. It was very careful work, with a precision of 1 millimeter that prevented me from opening my eyes. , So actress Olivia Colman asked him how long it took, and he replied that the installation of this prosthesis required three hours of work each time, which surprised the Oscar-winning actress.

the stifling heat of filming dune 2

The other difficult element to manage during filming was the heat. In fact, if Austin Butler, unlike a large part of the cast, did not shoot scenes in the Abu Dhabi desert, he was not spared either. As he explained in this same interview and in several other interviews, he filmed the epic arena fight scene in Budapest, and especially in the middle of a heat wave. , The temperature was over 43 degrees Celsius, and my suit was made of neoprene-like diving suit material, I also had a prostheses on my head, sweating… ,

The first week of filming was complicated, which he described to Entertainment Weekly. , The arena was simply two huge platforms made of brown boxes 60 meters high with sand on the ground. And it was soon formed inside the microwave. People were fainting from the heat. ,

If Austin Butler was tested quite a bit by his filming, it’s clear it was worth it. His character benefits from an extraordinary performance in the second half dune, And especially the fight scenes, choreographed down to the nearest millimetre. Unlike Sting, who was mocked for years for his role as Fayed Routha in the infamous cult dune By David Lynch Austin Butler should make a positive impact.

