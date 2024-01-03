The best Samsung Galaxy for less than 200 euros at MediaMarkt

We can search wherever we want, we will not find anything similar at the same price. We are talking about mobile phones with full guarantees SAMSUNG , which is already more than enough smartphones it means. In addition, as soon as it arrives in our hands we see how good quality the materials are, its cover is made entirely of aluminum, which gives us a protection about this terminal that others of the same price do not have. Can.

The Samsung Galaxy is synonymous with quality, anyone you ask will recognize it as it is one of the main attractions in the world of telephony. Along with a few other brands, it is one of the few companies that is being recognized worldwide and is the only one that persevered in the transition from classic mobile phones to smartphones. like the rest Nokia one of two siemens They were missing out on a market where many others were jostling to get in first, while the most established of the moment arrived late to step into the next generation.

The size and resolution can be highlighted from its screen. Since we are facing a large terminal, 6.6 inches, Slightly above normal but it does not reduce its performance at the resolution level. Since it has a panel with resolution FHD+A surprise for a phone with these features and price.

Also, if we look at what’s inside it we can see a processor MediaTek Helio G85The same model that carries the mid-range Xiaomi, So if two such important brands have chosen this processor that works 2 gigahertz speed This has to be kept in mind.

is also 4 GB RAM, which is within the norm for a mobile of this price. We cannot ask for more in return for what we give. Although on the other hand, the memory of Samsung Galaxy A14 it is 128gb, which is above normal. We can increase its storage capacity up to 1 TB with a microSD card.

Samsung wades into the mud of accessible range

when we talk Samsung Galaxy We cannot do this using the word low-end, we are looking at one of the most cutting-edge and reliable brands on the market. Furthermore, since we have already reviewed each of its components, we can be clear that we are not going to lack power at all. We are considering a mobile phone that is capable of everything, especially if we talk about common everyday tasks such as taking some photos, viewing social networks and using WhatsApp.

If there is still any doubt about the price of this mobile, then let us tell you that we can take advantage of the discount on it. media Markt 33% as long as we choose it in silver. This is somewhat irrelevant since since then we put the case that we like the most and the color of the mobile is not appreciable.