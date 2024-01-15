This great adventure game is available on the PlayStation Store for less than 30 euros at a 50% discount

A Plague Tale: Requiem is one of the great heroes of the PlayStation Store Mega March

The PlayStation Store brings back great deals on hundreds of PS5 and PS4 games

playstation store offer They follow one after another so that PS5 and PS4 players always have different titles that they can add to their library pay much less than usual, Thus, through mega march promotion, you can get one of the great games of 2023 for less than 30 euros on the PlayStation Store. Since then, he is not alone Another great adventure title available at the same price,

is about A Plague Tale: RequiemThe sequel to the title developed by Asobo Studio, which can currently be obtained through the PlayStation Store Price only 29.99 euros, A 50 percent off above its normal price in Sony Digital Store which will allow you Of course, save 30 euros if you buy it Before next 14th MarchAt which point the current promotion will end.

A Plague Tale: Requiem for PS5/PS4 for €29.99

A Plague Tale: Requiem, a great game at a very affordable price

Definitely, A Plague Tale: Requiem is able to surpass itself, making it an essential game for those who were happy with its previous installment, The sequel brings closure to Amicia and Hugo’s story, and may also open a new, very different path into the future. At a time when open-world games with expansive expanses abound, finding offerings like A Plague Tale is admirable. A game that can take us 20 hours without getting bored, with a meticulous story and more varied situations, For completionists, extra hours to discover everything, a new game in which to improve skills and, ultimately, to enjoy the ravaged but fascinating world created by Asobo Studio, we shed light on this in our analysis of A Plague Tale: Requiem. Have inserted.

so, Don’t miss the opportunity to get A Plague Tale: Requiem for PS5/PS4 for only 29.99 euros, a great price for one of the most interesting adventure games in the PlayStation Store catalog. You will have to do this before next March 14, when the current promotion ends.