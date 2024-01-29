Twins send Jorge Polanco to Mariners in five-player trade

Polanco will be playing for the first time in his career with a team other than Minnesota, the organization that signed him in the 2009 international signing market.

seattle mariners And minnesota twins They traded five players including a second baseman on Monday George Polanco going to seattle by future outfielder Gabriel Gonzalezreliever Justin Topaopener Anthony DeSclafani and minor league pitcher darren bowenAs confirmed by the team through a press release.

Polanco30 year old switch-hitter, joins a team mariners Who has spent the winter searching for bats to complement his specific starting pitching. Polancoselected for game of stars In 2019, he has been a consistent hitter well above league average throughout his 10-year career mlb, With .269/.334/.446 numbers, and should slot in the middle of a Mariners order that includes julio rodriguez, JP Crawford, cal raleigh, ty france And some offseason additions, mitch garver And mitch haniger,

Twins exercised a $10.5 million option on Polanco this winter, and his deal includes a $12 million club option for the 2025 season.

minnesota Spent much of the offseason looking to reduce their payroll after winning the Central Division of the American League Last year. Twins they lost sonny graywho came second in the voting cy young of American LeagueVia free agency against St. Louis, Headlines Kenta Maeda And tyler mahleas well as soothing Emilio Pagan, he also left in free agency. sole transaction minnesota Relievers had to be hired before the change. Josh Staumont For $950,000.

Jorge Polanco goes to Seattle.

Gonzalez20, the centerpiece of this deal Minnesota. A right-handed-hitting corner outfielder, he was split between Low-A and High-A last season, thriving in the lower levels (.348/.403/.530) while flourishing in Upper-A (.215). Was struggling in 181 at-bats. /.290 /.387). He is a borderline top 100 prospect whose bat skills are his biggest tool. Topa32, was the last reliever to achieve success seattle In big league, He recorded a 2.61 ERA in 75 games last year, striking out 61 and walking 18 in 61 innings, and his career ground ball rate is an excellent 56.5%.

DeSclafaniWhose $12 million salary will be partially covered by the cash shipment seattle To minnesotaWas traded for the second time this winter, was with before mitch haniger In the agreement that sent the former winner cy young, Robbie RayTo san francisco, DeSclafani He posted a 4.88 ERA in 99.2 innings last season, and missed the final two months of the season due to a right elbow flexor strain.

BowenThe 23-year-old was selected in the 13th round UNC-Pembroke in 2022 and posted a 3.88 ERA in 55.2 innings in his first minor league season.