We exclusively reveal two rare cards from the Magic: The Gathering’s Fallout expansion

A few days ago we told you about some of the first cards that Wizards of the Coast revealed as part of its crossover expansion with Fallout, Bethesda’s famous post-apocalyptic saga. Today, we can exclusively reveal to you two cards that will be part of this collection.

The Fallout x Magic: The Gathering collaboration will go on sale next March 8, and will include four pre-made decks with different themes related to the universe of the Fallout saga. Specifically, two of our cards will be part of the deck. mutant threatThe game focuses on The Wise Mothman, one of the cryptids present in Fallout 76.







The first card is a reprint of a legendary card among legendary cards within the format: it is about hard scales ,hard scales, in English), a spell for the cost of one green mana that is perfect for the deck Commander Wise Mothman, as it will get +1/+1 counters whenever a player grinds one or more non-land cards. Thus, the Hard Scale will allow us to double the number of counters placed on The Wise Mothman each time, making him move twice as fast.

new version of hard scales Shows us, because it could not be otherwise, one of the mutant – and scaly – creatures that populate the various maps of the Fallout universe. Specifically, it appears to be the Deathclaw, one of the scariest and most legendary creatures in the series, which we have seen in installments like Fallout 3 or Fallout: New Vegas.







The second card is a brand new rare. But be careful, apart from interesting mechanics, it also has a history. is about Vault 78: Forced Evolution, a saga with an altered mana cost of five and green and blue colors that fits within the mutant tribal theme. In its first phase, we will gain control of one target non-mutant creature from any of our target tables. In the second we will put +1/+1 counters on it and turn it into a mutant. In the third and final, we will draw a number of cards equal to the greatest strength among the creatures it controls. This gives us a precious opportunity to stick with the strongest card of all the cards our opponents control and not only avoid being dealt but also potentially get a great card draw at their expense. It can only be better if we are allowed to keep it once the saga is resolved; But, unfortunately, we have to return it to its rightful owner after some changes.

Vault 87: Forced Evolution refers to a specific location of fallout 3, As a curiosity, this is the most irradiated location on the entire map in the game, and with good reason: it is where the feared super mutants are born. If we have the necessary equipment and drugs to access the video game we can enjoy a remarkable piece of history of how these monsters came to be in the Fallout universe.

The Fallout x Magic: The Gathering collaboration will be released next March 8th.