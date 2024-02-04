We Know More About Season 2 of “Wednesday”! (Jenna Ortega explains)

Superstar Jenna Ortega, star of indie horror films (including TI West’s) and “Scream,” talks about Season 2 of the series that made her an icon: “Wednesdays,” of course. We listen.

Wednesday One of Netflix’s last big television hits. Clearly, the series is one of the most recent developments that we think of whenever we mention the famous streaming platform. We attribute this success to the unlikely return of Tim Burton, but above all, to the wonderful Jenna Ortega.

Which we know both in front of the camera from uncompromising filmmakers (Ti West, one of the masters of horror in American indie cinema) and in the most fascinating franchises (the Scream) begins to reveal more and more about the long-awaited second season of Wednesday Addams’ terrifying adventures. And the teasing she does is almost maddening. Hopefully the results will live up to expectations…

The actress believes, “This season will be even scarier!”

“Everything is bigger!”

As IndieWire reveals, Jenna Ortega straight up promises Season 2 will be even scarier than the first, even if it means unsettling the public… Jenna Ortega actually says Season 2 Wednesday will orient itself “more towards horror“And in that respect each episode will be the same.”for a movie,

Just that, yes!

And hold on to your seat because that’s not all. She continues in the same tone: “Everything is bigger in this second season. It’s so action packedRecall that the star was also nominated for an Emmy Award.it’s really exciting“, yet the promise he makes with Bella Ramsey (the last of us) symbolizes a new generation of actors who have come to shake up the waves of the small screen.

The second season that prevents Jenna Ortega from participating in the next season the Scream, That, and the forced and highly publicized departure of fellow actress Melissa Barrera, who was fired from the project after supporting Palestinian victims of the Israeli–Palestinian conflict on her social networks, serve as a reminder.

A controversial issue.