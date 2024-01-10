Wellness Journey: What are the benefits for mental health? – people – culture

When the holiday season arrives, there are some people who decide to invest in this time Discover new places and relax somewhere different Which they see every morning as soon as they wake up.

Whether it’s a sunny beach wearing a bathing suit with a cold drink, or a freezing place where you have to wear multiple layers of clothing and stand in front of a fireplace to get some warmth, Time free from responsibilities is something that many people want to use to relax,

It has come to be seen as numbers on social networks #wellnessretreat one of two #spiritual retreatHas started gaining popularity among millennium And CenturyWhen they publish content related to their travels.

These have been named “wellness tours” And they have attracted a lot of attention, because they include people who decide to take a vacation in which they will only relax, they will not be in crazy parties or extreme activities, it is just to improve mentally and live experiences. Is about and emotional state.

“Travelling has a lot of benefits and it helps us feel better. “It enhances our emotional well-being.”

And adds: “It is good for our brain, as it helps us generate endorphins while doing any favorite activity. These chemicals in our brain make us feel better, are responsible for our well-being and also reduce cortisol, which is the hormone that causes stress.,

Similarly, researchers jun wenEdith Cowan, professor of tourism and hospitality management at the University’s School of Business and Law, said in an article in ‘Tourism Management’ magazine that wellness trips are also suitable for people suffering from dementia.

,Tourism is often considered a form of entertainment that provides us with an escape from everyday life., The emotional state, thoughts and unique memories generated by travel can have a positive impact on the well-being of people with dementia.”Wayne said.

,experiencing new emotions, moods, and other reactions, and thus stimulating brain functions that allow them to process those emotions“He added.

