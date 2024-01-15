Year of the Mac with M3? Find the list of new Apple computers that are yet to arrive

The year 2024 has officially begun for Apple with the launch of the MacBook Air M3, marking the beginning of an interesting chapter in the world of Mac computers.

The new device, available in 13- and 15-inch sizes, promises higher performance than its predecessor and offers a user experience optimized for activities that involve the use of Generative Artificial Intelligence.

Throughout the year, Apple’s catalog is expected to receive more updates, with the imminent arrival of other Macs equipped with the M3 processor and its variants. However, leaving aside the MacBook Pro, which has already received an M3 upgrade with a surprise Halloween event in November, the question arises: which will be the next Mac to debut in 2024?

Mac Mini:

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, after the Mac mini debuts with the M2 and M2 Pro in January 2023, we won’t see a new model of this compact desktop before the end of 2024. Apple logic suggests that the next Mac mini, with the M4 chip, could see the light of day in 2025, maintaining the 26-month gap between generations.

MacStudio:

The Mac Studio debuted in June last year with the M2 Ultra and M2 Max chips. Apple’s strategy suggests that the new generation of this powerful computer will be offered only with Ultra and Max versions of the M3 chip. According to a January report from TrendForce, we can expect an update to the Mac Studio in mid-2024, which will feature the first M3 chip developed with TMSC’s N3E technology.

Mac Pro:

The current Mac Pro, updated in June 2023 with Mac Studio, is only available in configurations with the M2 Ultra. According to Gurman, the next generation of this powerful device for professionals will be introduced by Apple in mid-2024, while maintaining the exclusive use of Ultra series processors.

2024 is going to be a year full of news in Apple’s Mac landscape, with the introduction of the M3 chip and its variants in several computer models, giving users a significant leap forward in terms of performance and functionality. It remains to be seen how these new offerings will integrate into Apple’s already extensive ecosystem.



