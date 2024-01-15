Yordan Alvarez RBIS 2 for Houston Astros Base Full

yordan alvarez He again reached speeds of over 100 MPH.

They face each other this Thursday afternoon, March 21 Houston Astros And St. Louis Cardinals as part of the calendar spring training, He Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium Of Jupiter, FloridaServes as headquarters for the match.

Astros They started the day with 10 wins and 14 losses. meanwhile Cardinals They did so with a positive record of 11–10.

joe espadamanager of Houston Astros, made a small change to their usual lineup. She kept kyle tucker as the third and alex bregman In the fourth turn. yordan alvarez He finished second in the lineup and designated hitter.

Astros He scored two runs in the first three innings. yordan alvarez Contributed with a single in the first innings which led to jose altuve Till the porch. However, the highlight of the game for them came in the middle of a five-out rally in the sixth inning.

Yordan Alvarez drives in 2 in Houston Astros’ 5-for-1 rally

A jug josh james he took charge of the box Cardinals For the sixth innings. he started walking Chas McCormick, The outfielder stole second base. yenner diaz He reached base on the second walk. jake meyers He gave up the first out with a strikeout.

The first run of the inning came after an RBI double bye. Jeremy Pena. Other tickets, grounds for this ticket were filled mauricio dubon, honduras came into play jose altuve, it was the turn of yordan alvarez,

In the count of one ball and one strike he turned on one Changed Of rights. He hit the ground hard between first and second. The ball came off the woodwork at a speed of 100.9 mph. he scored with the connection jeremy pena And yenner diaz, Dubon came in third place. at that very moment he took his place By Shay Whitcomb,

Astros They got another two points due to double robbery, firing error etc. passed ball Of the receiver. Five in the sixth. Seven for one.

yordan alvarez Now it has seven RBIs spring training 2024, His OPS is .932. feeling ready for opening day Next March 28th.

