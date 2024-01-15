Zayn continues to tease his new song ‘What I Am’ with new video

it’s out this week

This month, former One Direction singer Zayn has not only given his fans an update on his fourth solo album, but also a couple of teases for his new song ‘What I Am’.

After clearing his Instagram page earlier this year, Zayn has now shared only three videos. One video teases his upcoming ‘Raw’ album, which fans have named ‘Z4’, and two videos tease his new song which is due out in a few days.

Taking to Instagram to share a second clip of the song along with a video, Zayn captioned his photo: ‘Main kya hoon…’

In the video, Zayn can be seen walking a dog in a field while the lyrics of the song appear on the screen. The lyrics are: ‘Am I crazy? Am I a fool? I am a fool? To play this game with you? If I tell you I love you, will you say that’s bullshit?’

Watch the video on Instagram – WARNING: Video contains strong language

Before the latest post, Zayn shared the artwork for his upcoming single, with the same lyrics, but in a different video, showing him walking through a field, but without the dog.

When will ‘What I Am’ be released?

Zain’s new song will be released on Friday 15 March.

