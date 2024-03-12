Zayn Malik in leather jacket, Kristen Stewart in boy shorts… 5 looks of the week

This selection of looks to see this week should delight every one of us. Around the world, celebrities have shown us that there’s more than one style to winning. Our Top 5 Dresses These last seven days should not be missed.

Kristen Stewart, little boy in New York

Total Channel is on the lookout for Kristen Stewart who made several notable appearances in New York this week. In high waist mini shorts And the actress’s look is a combination with high leggings sporty With the timeless glamor of a good pairstiletto pumps, With sunglasses on her nose and mini bag in her hand, she makes the streets of New York her personal catwalk.

Kristen Stewart in New York, March 12, 2024.

Kristen Stewart in New York, March 12, 2024.

Sydney Sweeney, Immaculate

In full promotion for her horror film “Immaculate,” Sydney Sweeney stayed true to the theme this week by appearing in only an all-white outfit. While visiting the SXSW Festival in Texas for the premiere of the feature film, the actress met richard quinn brand For a dress it couldn’t be more glamorous. Bare shoulders, satin sleeves, lace-draped dresses… Sydney Sweeney plays with different shades of white, reminiscent of the title of the film she is presenting.

Sidney Sweeney at the Southwest Film Festival on March 12, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

But the centerpiece of this outfit is undoubtedly These knee-length lace up shoes, Pairing the look with knee-high socks with pumps, Sidney Sweeney’s shoes looked poking through the holes in her dress. Her unique jewellery? A pair of pearl earrings.

Sidney Sweeney at the Southwest Film Festival on March 12, 2024 in Austin, Texas.

Zayn Malik in headlines again

After causing panic in the French capital by making a surprise appearance during Fashion Week last January, Zayn Malik has embarked on a promotional tour in the United States for his new album, “The room under the stairs”, Latest stop? Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show”, where he interrupted the show to give the host a piece of paper promoting his new album before immediately leaving the set without saying a word.

Zayn Malik on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show.”

A quick route that didn’t stop us from admiring its very classy looks. with a long leather coatZayn Malik, dressed in a black turtleneck, got the audience going for good reason. True to her discreet but hidden identity, Briton has continued to opt for sobriety.

Zayn Malik on Jimmy Fallon’s “Tonight Show.”

Anya Taylor-Joy, Venus at the Oscars

For her appearance on the VIP red carpet of the Oscars, Anya Taylor-Joy called on Christian Dior, whose ambassador she has been for many years. For the occasion, the French brand chose to recreate An iconic “Venus” dress The House, originally unveiled… 1949, Stakes worthy of the prestige of the ceremony.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024.

7000 working hoursIncluding 2,500 on the petal structure alone, the house of Christian Dior was allowed to recreate this extraordinary haute couture dress. Glitter, sequins, pearls… everything is placed to remind Botticelli’s painting “The Birth of Venus”. A piece of art that pays homage to a chefartworkThe cycle is complete.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 10, 2024.

Ryan Gosling, Barbie’s last look

One last Barbie look on the road. He had performed there on the stage in 96I At the Oscars ceremony last Sunday, “I’m Just Kane” from the film “Barbie” was performed, with Ryan Gosling chosen for the honor. barbiecore trend (Including a head-to-toe pink outfit) One last time.

Ryan Gosling on stage at the 96th Academy Awards on March 10, 2024 in Los Angeles.

Like Marilyn Monroe in “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes”, the actor walks down the stairs in a pink rhinestone suit, Sunglasses on his nose, Ryan Gosling would have deserved his place on Look of the Week – if he hadn’t won Best Original Song.