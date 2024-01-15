Brazil expresses its “concern” about the electoral crisis in Venezuela

Brazilian government Expressed its concern regarding the electoral process in VenezuelaExpressing its concern about the obstacles that have arisen around the registration of the candidacy of Corina Yoris.

According to the Brazilian Foreign Ministry, These barriers are not consistent with the Barbados Agreements,

in an official statementCondemned that the candidate proposed by the Unitary Platform, a political opposition force, and who had not faced judicial decisions against him, was prevented from registering.

This, according to Brazil, Denies agreements reached in Barbados,

,Based on available information, It is observed that the candidate has been indicated by the Unitary Platform, an opposition political forceand which is not affected by any judicial decision, Prevented from registering, which is not compatible with the Barbados Agreements,Lula’s government said in a note issued by Brazil’s Foreign Ministry.

The Brazilian government, in this announcement, Expresses concern about the lack of coherence between international agreements and the constraints imposed on Venezuela’s electoral process,