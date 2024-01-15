Megan Fox had breast surgery three times and talked about the trauma of the operation

Megan Fox has had breast surgery three times and talks about the trauma of the operations (Photo by Axel/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Although she has been named the most beautiful woman in the world many times, Megan Fox revealed that she has always had complications about her body. The actress has already publicly addressed her dysmorphophobia, which handicaps her on a daily basis and distorts the image of her own appearance. She revealed this to Sports Illustrated in 2023, saying, “I never saw myself the way others saw me. I’ve never loved my body in my life.”

The actress also doesn’t make any big secrets about the surgeries she has had to undergo to feel better about herself.

Thus, during the Wednesday March 20, 2024 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Megan Fox talked without any taboos about her breast augmentations and the reason why they were so “painful.” Dissatisfied, the actress decided to have her breasts replaced three times. The first time she was in her 20s, the second time to breastfeed her three children (Noah Shannon, 11, Bodhi Ransom, 10, and Journey Rivers, 7, whom she had with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green). After and the last time the time was a little more fresh.

“1990 Stripper Tits”

Megan Fox, who is afraid of operations, said her breast surgery had been “painful”. The actress told her doctor, “I’d better wake up in the morning with the biggest breasts you can put in my body.”

“My body doesn’t respond well to general anesthesia, so when I have to have an operation, it’s a big deal,” the actress said. “All my doctors have to meet with me first and tell me if they saw any bad omens – if they saw an owl, a crow, if someone stepped on a spider, if there were any dead insects – my doctors go over it with me. Because, she said, “I’m very afraid of dying under general anesthesia. I don’t take operations lightly and that’s why I haven’t had many operations,” she says. In an attempt to bust out, the actress was clear about her needs, asking her doctor for “1990s stripper breasts”, which she did. “I said, ‘I don’t care what’s in style, I This is what I want. This is what I want. And he did,” she said.

“If he could have made it bigger, I would have asked him to make it bigger.”

“His size is 32D, which is not too big,” she assures. “They just look bigger on my body because I have a smaller body, but if they could have made it bigger, I would have asked them to make it bigger, because I don’t like surgery. I said: ‘I would like to be rewarded for it. I don’t want to wake up with a full B cup, there’s no point in it.” Megan Fox then revealed that she had undergone a third procedure to correct the rippling effect of her first series of implants. She Said, “I had to get them redone recently, because the first set didn’t have enough body fat to hide the waves of the implants, so I had to replace them with this set.”

Megan Fox said that if she wasn’t so afraid of surgery, she probably would have done more procedures: “God only knows what I would have done.” However, he admitted that he also had a nose job in his twenties.

megan fox single again

In the same podcast, Megan Fox returned to rumors of her affair with Machine Gun Kelly ending. The actress confirmed that the engagement with the singer has been called off. Their story started in 2020. Two years later, the couple, considered “trashy” by some, announced that they had got engaged. Rumors of the end of their romance sparked when Megan Fox deleted all couple photos from her Instagram account. During her interview with Call Her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper, the American didn’t reveal much detail about the circumstances of their breakup.

