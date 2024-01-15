LeBron James was out at the Lakers

The player with the most followers in basketball in the recent era, Lebron Jamesturn off alarm after nba all star weekend 2024, which was held in Indianapolis, when he said that his “Health is priority”,

Although at the time, doubts arose over his involvement in paris olympic games The following summer, it was speculated that he would take a break from fighting. playoffs His team is currently working, Los Angeles Lakers,

In view of this the player lakers, Lebron JamesWill miss the commitment scheduled for Tuesday night 26 March against milwaukee bucks in the stage Fiservhouse of the people ordered by the Greeks giannis antetokounmpo,

According to reports it appears that there is a shortage Lebron James On this occasion, the reason for this is the problem in his left ankle, which has increased.

Part of the player’s statement at a press conference all-star game 2024This was due to the fact that his ankle injury was already being reviewed and monitored down the road playoffs Of lakers In this crop.

It’s hard for LeBron James to leave the court

Lebron James Only nine previous commits lost to date angel In 2023-2024, where those in gold and purple have a record of five wins and four losses, including the last game against their current opponent which ended in victory 122-123,

Lebron James He has already appeared in 62 Lakers games in the campaign, which is the most games played since his arrival in the second season, barring 2024. angelWhen he appeared in 67 games for the franchise in the season 2019-2020,

Also, the top scorer in the history of nba He is averaging 35.2 minutes on the court this season, three games away from the 65 minutes required for individual awards and five games away from equaling his most appearances in a season. Los Angeles Lakers, So this can be very serious.

The Lakers have a cushion that protects them in times of crisis

record of Los Angeles Lakers When? Lebron James Not finishing the day is favorable, in baseball terms, above .500, but Will it remain like this?

lakers The ninth place is in their hands nba western conferencewith whom he will play for the first day today play-in against Golden State Warriors,

angel They have a three-game losing streak that has put the franchise just 2.5 games ahead, at the bottom phoenix sun,

man of that time, when Lebron James not on court anthony davisWho demonstrated his ability in important scenes and arrived at a good time for the confrontation box,

In the Lakers’ recent three-game winning streak, Davis He averaged 27 points, 16.7 total rebounds, 4.3 assists, two blocks and 1.3 steals, which is why he once again got the call to command the gold and purple on this tour. milwaukee,

