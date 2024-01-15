Costa Rica leaves Women’s Selecta on the brink of collapse

The Salvadorans are out of the W Gold Cup by a foot and a half, after losing their second game in Group C in front of 5,018 fans in Houston.

selection of women El Salvador lost 2-0 tonight Costa Rica at the Shell Energy Stadium and will finish last in Group C Gold Cup WThis time zero points, no goals in favor and eight against the opposition.

must defeat salvadorans paraguaya Next Wednesday and take out the calculator for possible qualification to the quarterfinals, something that seems difficult to be true.

Eric Acuña: “We’ve been losing to Costa Rica all our lives”

Costa Ricans, under the technical direction of the Spanish Jose Benito Rubido, He identified the weaknesses of the women’s team, had great control of the match, defended very well and had great success in the few scoring opportunities that came his way as the game developed.

Two things were reiterated yesterday regarding El Salvador’s last two games on American soil: the same starting XI and unconditional support in the stands. Idalia Serrano, Juana Plata, Priscilla Ortiz, Elilee Hernandez, Nicolay Amaya, Alejandra Chirino, Danielle Fuentes, Victoria Meza, Makena Dominguez, Samantha Fisher and Brenda Serra received a new vote of confidence from coach Eric Acuña, who mentioned before the game that “We have been losing to Costa Rica all our lives. We hope that now, with everything we have managed to achieve and grow, we will be a worthy opponent.”

Andrea Amaya #5 of El Salvador lines up to kick the ball during the first half of the Group C – 2024 CONCACAF Gold Cup W match against Costa Rica at Shell Energy Stadium on February 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Photo: AFP

At 8′, the Costa Ricans wiped out the smiles of the Salvadorans with tactical brilliance. Captain of La Selle, Raquel Rodriguez, put a dream pass so Priscilla Chinchilla He broke zero with his right hand. Serrano managed to touch the ball, but his effort was not enough to prevent the opponent from scoring.

At the age of 20, Rodriguez, who will play in the National Women’s Soccer League this year with an Angel City shirt, surprised the Salvadoran goalkeeper with a shot that hit the crossbar. Ceren had the same fate in the 30th minute. A distant shot from an Atlas player hit metal. Earlier, Fischer had missed an embarrassment with a shot that caused considerable concern in the Costa Rican defensive zone.

American referee natalie simon Play had to be stopped on several occasions during the first half, especially due to persistent fouls in half court. Despite violations by both sides, only Victoria received a yellow card. Costa Rica gave a new scare to El Salvador with a header Alexa Herrera. Idalia Serrano Good response was received on the intention of 17th Tika.

Makena Dominguez #9 of El Salvador dribbles the ball during the first half of the 2024 CONCACAF Gold Cup W Group C match against Costa Rica at Shell Energy Stadium on February 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Photo: AFP

Acuña started the second half with two changes: Samantha Fisher and Makena Dominguez came out. he entered Danya Gutierrez and Samaria Gomez, Once again El Salvador’s plans were ruined by an opponent’s goal. At 49′. After a poor start from Serrano due to a failed clearance from the defensive area, Chinchilla scored his double with a left-footed finish into an empty net.

Vasthi Delgado, Isabella Recinos and Joseline Lopez He saw minutes in the complementary half for El Salvador, who had difficulty generating scoring action and were never able to close the gap.

return to cover