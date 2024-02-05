End of blackouts? Cuba establishes six-year period for renewable energy production

In the midst of several simultaneous crises in Cuba, the government set a goal of producing renewable energy within six years. The so-called energy transition on the island will be carried out in its first moments from now to 2030.

By that date, it is estimated that the country will use 29% of its electricity based on renewable energy.

President Miguel Díaz-Canel himself revealed that a group of experts from both state companies and universities are working on a project on the subject.

By the way, several experts from Cubanergia have confirmed that 95% of the island’s energy matrix is ​​generated from fossil fuels.

The remainder, only 5%, is based on renewable energy. The planned increase will be very ambitious, to the extent that the use of this type of energy will increase by approximately 25%.

Potential challenge?

Energy and Mines Minister Vicente de la O Levy commented on the topic at a high-level government meeting held in Havana. “It is achievable and it is what is being done.”

Meanwhile, the Cuban President highlighted the importance of energy efficiency and changes in production metrics. “Only in this way can we get rid of dependence on fossil fuels.”

“We have to import huge amounts of fuel, and to the extent we solve the energy issue, we will have more foreign exchange for other things.

The latter are today practically subordinate to the fuel purchased for power generation.

It is expected that during the current decade, renewable energy will also reach 50% of its contribution to the national energy matrix.

The ultimate goal is to complete the energy transition by 2050. The goal is for the country to be able to produce 100 percent of its electricity with renewable energy sources.



