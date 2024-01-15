‘Expert’ doctor without MIR: possible with these scholarships

Some medical students decide not to face it mir To develop their work as doctors outside Spain. In addition to choosing the residency programs of each country, in which, in many, you can start your specialization without any opposition, as is the case in our country, there is another option Specialization through Master’s degree, To do this, especially within the European Union, there are different types of scholarships to access these types of programs with financial support.

One of the most frequent options is erasmus mundus scholarship, focused on completing international master’s degrees within the European Union. Scholarships include a period of study, research, internship and even defense of a thesis. Assistance is offered with travel costs, visa costs and monetary allowance for living in the chosen country. Options include public health, dermatology or even a master’s degree in clinical psychology or nursing. This last program, the Master’s Degree in Emergency Nursing in Portugal, is one of the most notable on offer.





Health Management Scholarship

If you are interested in the field of management, University of Oslo Offers a very attractive master’s degree in health economics and management. Furthermore, it is a master’s degree in coordination with other universities, so you can choose to study it in Rotterdam or Bologna. The same universities also offer international scholarships to access these studies from anywhere in the world.





Scholarship in Personalized Medicine and AI

Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam Offers several master’s degrees for postgraduate specialization. For example, a two-year training in Personalized Medicine, or a master’s degree in the application of Artificial Intelligence in the field of health, focuses on research that reveals how the genetic code affects our health. These studies can be financed thanks to VU Fellowship Scholarship, focused on students from anywhere in the world. Aid covers tuition costs as well as part of housing costs.





Neurology Scholarship in Edinburgh

If you like Neurology, you can choose to specialize in it through a Master’s degree University of Edinburgh, which is in the top 20 in the world according to QS rankings. The ‘Anne Rowling Clinic International Scholarship for Regenerative Neurology’ will provide three postgraduate scholarships for beginning people. Master in Stem Cell and Translational Neurology, The scholarship covers 60 credits of courses and can only be availed by those who already have a place in the master’s degree.





Scholarship for Research in Oncology

If you are interested in making Research in the field of oncologyA scholarship from the Paterson Cancer Institute at the University of Manchester, United Kingdom may be your opportunity. offered per year Eight scholarships that cover 100 percent of tuition and four years of financial aid, You can opt for many postgraduate programs related to medicine and other fields like pharmacology or genetics.