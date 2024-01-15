Carlos Correa’s field goal puts away Kansas race

Stellar protector of small hamlets, carlos correaDelivered a brilliant gem in the first duel of the 2024 regular season to get his teammate out of trouble pablo lopez,

One of those players who will seek to remedy at all costs how unproductive he could be in 2023 is the talented Puerto Rican, This will be its third full season with the ninth minnesota twinswho came in as clear favorites to win American League Center For the second consecutive year.

Injuries prevented the big leaguer from being at 100% and he missed exactly 27 games. With the responsibility of being the most talked-about face of the team, he prepared very well in the offseason and will look to take his team forward. post season,

Where are you going?! Carlos Correa made an undisputed steal

There was a 1×1 tie between minnesota twins And kansas city royals In the bottom of the second inning, the Puerto Rican AJ Melendez the pot got up early pablo lopez With his first double of the season. it will consume turn hunter renfroWho Broke a Sinker at 95 MPH and Returned It 103.5MPH On the sides of position six.

carlos correa He moved slightly to the right and expertly calculated when to stretch. He then took the ball sensationally and to complete the defensive intervention, he pushed off with his right foot, turned sharply and fired a brilliant shot into the glove of Carlos Santana For first out.

The native of Ponce has one gold glove and another platinum. carlos correa He is one of the best defensive players today.

