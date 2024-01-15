Kaitlyn Dever mourns mother Kathy’s death after cancer battle

book smart‘S Kaitlyn Dever honoring her mother, Kathy DeverAfter his death at the age of 53.

“I don’t even have words,” Caitlyn, 27, wrote in a touching tribute shared via Instagram on Wednesday, February 21, along with a carousel of family photos taken over the years. “I will never say anything that will match the gifts you have given me in my life, the limitless happiness you have brought, the deep, endless, unconditional love you have given me and our family.”

Caitlyn stressed that her mom’s “love was everywhere” during her battle with Stage 4 metastatic breast cancer. “It was telling you about my day, it was getting the best advice from you that anyone would be so lucky to get, it was going places with you because no matter where we were.. we were going to have fun. Were staying and laughing,” she wrote. “Your love was like sunshine, giving me warmth when I needed it most and making me smile when I was never sad.”

Along with Kathleen, Kathy is survived by her husband, tim dewarand daughters maddy And jane dewar, “I will be forever broken without you and I don’t know how I’ll move on,” Caitlyn wrote. “I’m grateful that you gave me Maddie, Zane, and Dad… Because of you, we will always have each other to lean on.”

According to Caitlin, Kathy was “the greatest mother and wife anyone could ever ask for.” “Thank you for fighting so hard for us for so long,” he said. “I am forever grateful for the special time I have with you, dear mother…it will never be enough.”

Kaitlyn concluded: “I miss your smile, your sense of humor, your hugs, your kisses, your hand holding, more than anything in the world. You made everything better. My sweetest, most beautiful girl. My best friend. Oh, how I love you. Loving you is such a great gift. I love you forever, mom. .”

Friends and fans expressed their condolences in the comments section, including Caitlyn book smart co-star beanie feldsteinWho wrote, “I love you and your family with every fiber of my soul, my pup.”

Riley Keough Also wrote, “Lots of love to you and your family ❤️.” maude apatow Wrote, “Sending you so much love ❤️ I’m so sorry.”

Kathy was diagnosed with breast cancer when she was 39 years old. Caitlyn detailed her mom’s “horrible” health battle in an October 2020 Instagram post. “Some days are so scary I don’t even know how to feel anymore, and other days he has a positive appointment and then it’s a good day,” she wrote at the time. “Every day is different and we spend it together as a family. She is the strongest woman I know and I am grateful every day to the doctors who have taken such good care of her over the years.

Caitlyn’s message was written during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. “Cancer is so unbearably scary,” he said at the time. “I can’t even imagine what it’s like to live with this disease, but I know what it’s like to watch someone you love go through pain. My heart goes out to anyone (who) has to deal with the burden of cancer. Let’s get tested and encourage those we love to get tested too.”