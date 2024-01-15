Famous quotes from Elon Musk about business and personal success

Elon Reeve Musk has been recognized by ‘Forbes’ magazine as one of the richest people in the world in recent years. He was born on 28 June 1971 in Pretoria city of South Africa and currently his age is 52 years. It is popularly known as Elon Musk and stands for: Entrepreneur, investor and inventor.

Musk has earned the title of ‘south african tycoonBut he also holds Canadian and American nationalities.

He is the founder, CEO and chief engineer of ‘SpaceX’, Angel Investor, CEO and Product Architect ‘Tesla, Inc.’, founder of ‘The Boring Company’, co-founder of ‘Neuralink’ And ‘OpenAI’However, apart from being the technology director of the company, he no longer has any involvement in it due to disagreements in the direction of the company.X Corporation,

According to Bloomberg, Musk is the richest man on the planet. picture:getty share

The media and the controversial billionaire have shared his vision of leadership over the years. these are Some of his best and most recognized advice.

“Failure is an option. If things aren’t failing, you’re not innovating enough.”

“Pay attention to negative feedback and ask for it, especially from friends. People don’t usually do that and it’s very helpful.”

“The inspiration for creating all of my companies is to think about being involved in something that can have a significant impact on the world.”

“I believe it is possible for ordinary people to become extraordinary.”

“When something is important enough, you do everything you can, even if the odds are not in your favor.”

“When you enter to compete in a market that is already exploited, you must make sure that your product is not just a little better than the competition, but a lot better.”

“Brand is just a perception and that perception will match reality over time. Sometimes it will be earlier, sometimes later, but brand is nothing more than our collective perception of a product.

“Hiring multiple people to do a complex job is a mistake. Numbers can never compensate for talent: two people who don’t know how to do something are no better than one, they will slow down the process and make the task even more difficult.

“I’m always an optimist, but I’m realistic. I didn’t start Tesla or SpaceX expecting huge success. I just thought they were important enough to do it anyway.

“People work better when they know what the goal is and why. It’s important that people know where they come to work every morning and that they enjoy the work.”

“My biggest mistake was probably prioritizing talent over personality. I think it matters whether someone has a good heart or not.”

“The first step is to establish that something is possible, so it is likely to happen.”

“If something is important enough, you must keep trying, even if the odds are against you.”

According to Bloomberg, Musk is the richest man on the planet. picture:efe share

“Don’t get distracted by thinking something might work when it doesn’t, otherwise you’ll be permanently stuck with the wrong solution.”

“It’s OK to put your eggs in one basket, as long as you control what happens to that basket.”

“If you wake up in the morning and think the future will be better, it’s a bright day. Otherwise, it is not so.”

“People should do what they are passionate about. “This will bring them more happiness than anything else.”

“I think it is our duty to preserve the light of conscience to ensure that it continues into the future.”

“You have to say, ‘Well, why did he succeed where others didn’t?'”

“Engineering is the closest thing to magic that exists in the world.”

Alejandra Hernandez Torres

Digital Scope Editorial

Time

More news in EL Tiempo