Full HD, Android TV and Dolby Audio

If you are looking for a cheap projector to use at home, the projector I recommend has a discount of 130 euros for a few days.

Image quality and Android TV are its main strengths in this projector / Photography by Beatriz Alcantara Gil

Far beyond what you can imagine, You don’t need to spend 1,000 euros to get a good projector for home, There are affordable models that offer you good audio and sound quality so you can enjoy movies, series, documentaries, soccer games, video games… I personally recommend the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro, a projector that I have been able to analyze And it has won me over with its quality-price ratio.

As I told you in its analysis, it is a compact sized projector that you can use comfortably in any room of the house. Provides images of Full HD quality in sizes up to 200 inchesPlus compatible with powerful sound dolby audio, I also recommend it because it is android tvAn operating system that allows you to comfortably access the content of thousands of apps such as Disney+, HBO Max, Prime Video or YouTube.

The XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro already seemed to me a very good purchase for Original selling price, 599 euros, However, the big news is that it has happened 130 euros discount on Amazon for this Sunday 17th March, So, if you apply the discount coupon, you will buy the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro for only 469 euros, which is the lowest price since its launch. Apart from this, you can also buy it on the official website of the manufacturer for 469 euros.

XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro

View on Amazon.es:XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro

Why I recommend this affordable projector for your home

The most important thing when buying a projector is that it emits quality images both in terms of sharpness and color reproduction. With this XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro you can rest assured, because it the images are really nice In both aspects. The reason for this is full hd resolution (1920 × 1080 pixels), HDR10+ support and a maximum brightness of 400 lumens.

Considering my experience, I can tell you that XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro can be used to view Series, Movies, Television Shows, Sports Events, video games… In all cases you will enjoy richly detailed images with vivid colors and a good level of brightness. Additionally, sound provided by double 8w speaker Dolby Audio Compatible.

For less than 500 euros, this projector offers you a very complete experience with its images, sound and Android TV.

you’ll never have to worry adjust image It has since been introduced by the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro it does it automatically, In fact, it seems to me to be one of the strong points of the projector. Thanks to autofocus, intelligent obstacle avoidance, screen alignment and keystone correction, the image will always be perfect without you having to manually configure anything.

presence of Android TV as an operating system, because it increases its usage manifold. Thanks to this software you can use a projector to view the content Platforms like Prime Video Or Disney+ to follow live on Twitch Listen to music on Spotify And even to play. Please also note that the XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro has Google Assistant and ChromecastYou can send the content directly from your mobile or computer.

XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro

View on Amazon.es:XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro

Finally, I also recommend this projector Its compact size, Its dimensions are 161 x 119 x 108 millimeters and its weight is barely more than a kilo, so it can be held even with one hand. This will allow you to carry it comfortably around the house, even taking it out to use with friends. If you connect it to a 65W external battery, you will have the possibility of use a portable projector,

The sensations that this XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro gave me were very good, especially for its image quality, the usefulness of Android TV and its image correction functions. It already seemed to me a good buy at 599 eurosSo now I see it as a Sure to be a hit when it drops to 469 euros on Amazon,

To always be updated with the latest technology, subscribe to our official and verified Andro4all channel on WhatsApp.

join the conversation

This article suggests objective and independent Products and services that may be of interest to readers. Andro4all receives a commission when a user makes a purchase through specific links that appear in this news. Join Andro4all deals channel to know about the best offers before anyone else.