Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, the perfect couple for a walk on the streets of New York

Admin 42 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 41 Views

By sarah fox

published ,
Updates

Gigi Hadid on the streets of New York, in striped scarf and brown leather perfecto. (New York, November 2, 2023.)
Mega/GC Images/Getty Images

On February 1, the new couple took a walk smiling. Each of them wore jeans for a casual and coordinated look.

The duo is recent but has given several notable performances. After the famous Louis Vuitton checkerboard bob sat on the actor’s head and stepped out in the rain, this time Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are relying on casual and matching looks.

read this alsoBradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid formalize their romance, holding hands in London

She’s wearing gray jeans, model.Mother»Whose cut she seems to like, because she wears it often. The supermodel matched it with a simple white T-shirt and black leather Perfectos with sunglasses. On her feet are black patent moccasins, one of her essential items. He wears straight jeans, hiking boots, and a navy blue rain jacket over a red hoodie, as if he’s going to give an up-and-down tour of the city. Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper may be twenty years apart, but their wardrobe is no different.

on video, artist With Bradley Cooper, Trailer:

” data-script = “https://static.lefigaro.fr/widget-video/short-ttl/video/index.js” >

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet’s best looks for the promo

Best looks from Dune movie promo, second part Promotional tours have well and truly resumed. ... Read more

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved