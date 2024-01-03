Health: When should you avoid drinking grape juice and why can it affect us?

Although it contains vitamin C and potassium, it may also affect the way some medicines work.

Drinking some juice in the morning with breakfast or during lunch can be a very good advice. Health, And that’s usually the case, except when These natural drinks are prohibited when taking certain medications.

Although, like other citrus fruits, grapefruit juice also contains vitamin C and potassium, the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says that, like the fruit alone, operations may be affected Of some medicines.

The FDA says the fruit could cause problems by interacting with cholesterol-lowering statin drugs; those that treat high blood pressure; Medicine to prevent rejection of transplanted organs; anti-anxiety medications; Corticosteroids; Medicines that treat abnormal heart rhythms; Antihistamines.

Thus grapefruit interferes with the intake of medicines

The FDA notes that when grapefruit juice interacts with medications, This allows more drugs to enter the blood, so the side effects they cause may be more serious. , Recently it has also been revealed that the fruit has the opposite effect. This may reduce the effectiveness of the medicine.

He elaborated that grape juice can affect proteins in the body that help carry Medicine into our cells for absorption, so that it can more or less enter the bloodstream.

The agency states that grapefruit does not affect all drugs in the above categories, and highlights that the severity of the interaction depends on the individual; In any case, The advice is to always consult your doctor to review what is prescribed and determine whether they can be consumed together.

*Stay updated with news, connect our whatsapp channel

Also read: Be careful! Know the list of foods that people suffering from high blood pressure should avoid

Of