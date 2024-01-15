Josh Allen, Hailee Steinfeld look adorable in gender reveal video cameo

josh allen And Hailee Steinfeld‘s romance is really starting to look serious… because the two couldn’t have looked more in love during a recent cameo to reveal the baby’s gender.

The video was posted to TikTok on Sunday … and in it, several family members and friends, including Allen and Steinfeld, appeared on screen to guess the gender of Allen’s sister’s unborn baby.

After introducing themselves, Allen and Steinfeld both predicted it would be a boy — but watch the footage, the two looked extremely smitten with each other.

Josh appears to have his hand on her lower back — and at one point during their brief appearance, Hailey stumbles and braces herself with the NFL star’s core. Both of them kept smiling big the entire time.

The pair have been pretty much inseparable lately — they’ve been spotted hanging out in the Los Angeles area a few times this offseason … and they even looked loved-up during it his trip to paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

up and adams

In fact, they’ve been pretty tough–Allen’s Bills teammates, Dion DawkinsAnnounced in early March The quarterback is “in love.”