López Obrador responded to Miley: “I still don’t understand how Argentines voted for a man who despises the people”.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador responded to the attacks launched by Argentine President Javier Meili in an interview with the American network this Thursday. cnn in spanish, In a preview of a program to be broadcast in full next Sunday, the South American president called him ignorant. “It makes me proud that an ignorant person like López Obrador speaks ill of me,” he said. From Chiapas, where he had gone to spend Holy Week, the Mexican president sent a message through social networks. “Miley claimed I was ‘ignorant’ because I called him a ‘conservative guy.’ You’re right: I still don’t understand how Argentina, despite being so intelligent, voted for someone who is not accurate, Who despises the people and who dared to accuse his countryman (Pope) Francis of being a ‘communist’ and ‘representative of the ‘wickedest man on earth’, when it comes to the most Christian Pope and protector of the poor whom I have ever known or heard of,” he wrote in X.

The words Miley issued on American television have not yet been fully published and have already jeopardized diplomatic relations in the region. Argentina accused the Colombian president of being a “terrorist murderer”. The embassy in Buenos Aires was denied due to previous attacks on Petro. But this time he went too far. As a result, the Colombian government decided to expel a group of Argentinian diplomats from Bogotá, as announced in a statement in which it was detailed that this was the third time Miley had insulted the acting head of state. López Obrador’s response this Thursday ended with a postscript: “I embrace Gustavo Petro.”

In the preview in which Miley mentions Mexico, journalist Andrés Oppenheimer insists and asks her about the words of National Regeneration Movement (MURRENA) presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum, who called the far-right victory a blow to Argentina. Had agreed. Argentina responded, “The populism they admire so much, the socialism of the 21st century, is costing Argentines 80% of their income.”

Miley’s victory last November was a major blow to the left in the region. López Obrador, who usually tries not to get involved in foreign policy issues, could not hide his displeasure and described the right-wing victory as his goal for the Argentine people. The Mexican assured that he respects the choice of the Argentine people, but believes that he will not help them. He was consulted on several occasions about the steps to be taken when the Argentine President came to power, but he did not want to specifically mention his counterpart. He did this only in a general way, to defend the presence of the state and to criticize neoliberalism. “It’s a failed model,” he said.

Whereas Miley’s words to refer to Mexicans were always more harsh. In an interview within the framework of the Colombian presidential elections in 2022, the leader of La Libertad Avanza described the North American president as “pathetic, regrettable, disgusting” for supporting Gustavo Petro. He criticized him and accused him of being a representative of the “radical left”. In new interview for American channel, he now rails against López Obrador and Sheinbaum for not knowing the numbers, after launching his theory about how Kirchnerism plunged 10% of Argentines into poverty . “I don’t know whether socialists hate empirical evidence more or water.”

Sheinbaum also responded to the South American president during a rally in Oaxaca this Wednesday and asked him to respect the Mexican president. “They are different projects, the people of Mexico decided to throw back neoliberalism, and enter into a new process unique to Mexico, because it has not been copied anywhere else. We claim the free market, private investment, the role of businessmen, we are against corruption, but we also claim the role of the state in terms of the welfare state,” he said.

Subscribe to the EL PAÍS Mexico newsletter and to whatsapp channel And get all the important information on current events in this country.