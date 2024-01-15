Sydney Sweeney and Angelina Jolie, 20 years apart in the same dress

When this Marc Bouvier dress first walked the Oscars red carpet, Sydney Sweeney Was only 6 and a half years old. But the actress to attend Vanity Fair Oscar party in HollywoodExcitement Digging into the archives to bring out this off-white satin dress worn with a matching stole Angelina Jolie At the Oscars in 2004. That year, the actress took the stage to present the Oscar for Best Design alan lee, Dan Hannah And grant majorwere rewarded for their work The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, Peter Jackson’s film won all 11 Oscars for which it was nominated.

Twenty years later, to celebrate the coronationoppenheimerWin ofEmma Stone And that (Kokoriko!) Justin Triott And arthur harari For anatomy of fallSydney Sweeney and her stylist Molly Dixon were able to delve deep into Marc Bouvier’s archives, but bring in a touch of modernity: The actress’ three-pronged necklace bears Messia’s signature and Angelina Jolie’s demure bun was given a very Hollywood highlight. was replaced by the bob, a drastic break from Sydney Sweeney’s hair habits and her usual blonde length.

See Sidney Sweeney’s outfit and similarities to Angelina Jolie in pictures: