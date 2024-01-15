Messi and Suarez are already champions at Inter Miami

A completely exciting moment arose this Monday in the facilities Inter Miami’s Florida Blue Training Center , As Thiago Messi and Benjamin Suarez became champions of the under-12 tournament ‘Weston Cup and Show’, in front of the eyes of their parents, Lionel and Luis., Young children embraced the Olympics and showed their parents the way forward through a campaign full of challenges.

A video was released through social networks in which it is seen Thiago Messi scored a brilliant goal in the decisive match, which once again demonstrates the quality he possesses as the eldest son of Baguley ’10’. Since my youth, Messi’s first-born Roccuzzo is already in charge of lifting the trophies, decisive for his achievement,

In the images being circulated, the closeness of Thiago and Benjamin can be seen, an example of the close relationship between their families, which can also be seen in the fact The Inter Miami captain and ‘9’ sat on the sidelines of the field to support the under-12 team where his children play.,

Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez’s turn

While it is true that Messi had already led the Herons to the first title in their history with the 2023 League Cup, with the arrival of the ‘Pistolero’ the Fort Lauderdale franchise is aiming for the highest. This year they will be in major league soccer 2024 , CONCACAF Champions Cup League Cup and US Open Cup, with which they dream of bringing a new trophy to the display cases of the DRV PNK Stadium,

Suárez’s adventure in the North American league begins this Wednesday, where he will have to become one of the best forwards to join Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino’s biggest goal from day one, which is to continue progressing as we face the fifth year in the history of the Florida organization. Instead Messi, the illusion of making history on the fields of the United States is refreshed again,