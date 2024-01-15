New method to convert your SIM card to eSIM without going to a physical store, this is how it is done – Ensenem de Ciência

Technology is evolving rapidly and in ways we never imagined. These advances allow us to improve our communications, facilitate our tasks and provide us with certain conveniences.

Science and technology have revolutionized the way we communicate. A few years ago we could only do this with normal calls or messages and a few programs, send emails or make low quality video calls. Today we can enjoy a variety of apps to communicate, so we no longer rely only on simple calls or SMS messages.

We know that for many people it is impossible to imagine that their phone has signal or data without a physical SIM card, because they are so accustomed to having this card and inserting it into their phone so that it can work, however , New trends indicate that these card SIMs will soon become obsolete and virtual cards or eSIMs will become dominant.

How can you convert your old physical SIM card to eSIM?

For many people this may seem somewhat complicated or cumbersome, since they have to go to their company store, request a change, wait for the code to activate the virtual SIM and be able to start using it. But thanks to communication engineers, it is not so difficult and they have made everything easy for us, because now we can do it from the comfort of our home.

Now it’s time for you to say goodbye to physical SIM cards, because this way you can convert your SIM to eSIM on iPhone with iOS 17.4 operating system (one of the latest updates). We have good news for you, thanks to the latest iOS update, beta 17.4, it allows you to convert your physical SIM card into a virtual eSIM for free and without going to the store.

What are the supported operators so far?

Today the compatible telephone companies are: Movistar, Orange and Vodafone, the 3 largest operators in Spain, offering the possibility of converting your SIM to eSIM.

What do you need to do it?

Unfortunately this option is not yet available for Android phones, so to get it you will need an iPhone cell phone with iOS 17.4 or higher (officially available before March 6).

How do I convert my SIM to eSIM?

Converting your old SIM to eSIM is very easy, just follow these steps:

First: Update your iPhone to iOS 17.4 or higher.

Second: Go to Settings > Mobile Data.

Third: Tap on “Convert to e-SIM”.

Fourth: Follow the on-screen instructions to confirm the conversion.

and ready! Your physical SIM card has now become an eSIM.

Benefits of using eSIM

-More convenience: You don’t need a physical card to use your data plan.

-More security: eSIM is more difficult to steal or clone.

-More flexibility: You can activate two different lines at the same time (an eSIM and a physical SIM).

We hope that this trick will be very useful for you and will allow you to fully enjoy the capabilities of your phone without any limitations.

You want to know more?

Check out Apple’s eSIM website, direct link is here.