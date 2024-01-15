New York Yankees make roster changes before Opening Day

The new Major League Baseball season will begin on March 28, 2024. 30 Major League franchises looking for the same objective: reach the top of the world series, To do this, everyone will have to make decisions throughout the campaign, especially in the hours before opening day, That’s exactly what a group of people did in the morning. new York Yankees,

During the past few years, the health of the players of the winningest club in the Major League has been greatly affected. From giancarlo stantonto pass on aaron judge Until Anthony RizzoAll of its greats have been placed on the injured list at least once in the last five years. 2024 will be no exception and the inclusion of the latest Cy Young in the new circuit is surprising, gerrit cole,





New York Yankees roster movement

Before the game this Thursday, March 28, new York Yankees He took the following steps in his team:

Placed INF DJ LeMahieu on the 10-day disabled list (retroactive to 3/25) due to a right foot injury.

Placed INF Oswald Peraza on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to 3/25) due to a right shoulder strain.

Placed RHP Tommy Kahnle on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to 3/25) due to right shoulder inflammation.

Placed RHP McKinley Moore on the 15-day disabled list (retroactive to 3/25) due to right knee bursitis.

RHP Gerrit Cole was placed on the 60-day disabled list due to right elbow inflammation.

Retired RHP Luis Gil (#81) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

Signed RHP Nick Burdi (#57) to a major league contract and optioned him to the active roster.

INF John Burti (#19) was added to the active roster.

