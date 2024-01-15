Saoirse Ronan was cast to play a strange Barbie

Saoirse Ronan could have been a weirder Barbie Credit: Bang Showbiz

Saoirse Ronan was to play a “weird” doll in ‘Barbie’.

The 29-year-old actress was disappointed not to work with director Greta Gerwig on last summer’s blockbuster ‘Lady Bird’ again due to scheduling conflicts and revealed she had to play a particularly “weird” role in the film.

Speaking in the Variety studio at the Sundance Film Festival, she said: “I was definitely going to be a weird Barbie.

“I don’t know how to take it. It would have been cool if I was with Kate McKinnon. I had a scene but I never got a chance to do it, and it wasn’t in the movie.

“It was weird. I think I would have been that weird girl who talked to herself and always had her pet dog with her and always talked to the dog and wouldn’t look at anyone.”

But Saoirse might get the chance to work with the director again as she was happy to hear that Greta is keen to make the follow-up to ‘Lady Bird’.

He said, “She’s based on Greta, so does she make Barbie? I don’t know. We discussed while making the movie that we would love to revisit it.”

“I heard she started talking about it. As long as she’s with me, I’ll do everything with her.”

But next, the ‘Little Women’ star can be seen recovering from the drunken rant in ‘Outrun’ and she wasn’t afraid to get stuck in when it came to shooting at a sheep farm.

She said: “I gave birth to seven lambs. It was horrible. When I was taking the lamb out I didn’t know if I was going to kill it or not.”

“There’s a lot of dirt in their airwaves when they come out. So, you have to take grass and stick it in their nose so they can sneeze it out. And to get the air flowing you have to really You have to aggressively rub through them. If you don’t do this, they will die…

“We did this for about three or four days. I don’t know how specific you want me to be, but you would know which sheep was going to go into labor within the next hour. You would have to identify the sheep probably In a pen of 40 sheep and dealing with that, that’s really tough.

“They’re really strong and don’t want to be caught. I would put my foot on the sheep and make sure she was quiet and put my hand on her and pull her lamb out. I was completely prepared to do that, “But I was really scared. I grew up in the country, but not on a farm.”