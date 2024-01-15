One of the cheapest Samsung Galaxy can be yours for less than 150 euros

Samsung mobile comes with a complete feature sheet and a very attractive price

Front of Samsung Galaxy A15.

Not all good, beautiful and cheap mobile phones are from here Xiaomi, I’m here to prove it to you. Thanks to this offer from Amazon, you can take it home at a very low price Samsung Galaxy A15A smartphone that has exactly what you need. It’s great for only 148 eurosNothing more to add.

If you are an Amazon Prime user, you won’t have to pay for shipping and the Korean smartphone will be at your doorstep within a few days. our hero Complies with all sections and is able to provide a good user experienceWe tell you everything you need to know about him.

Samsung Galaxy A15

View on Amazon.es:Samsung Galaxy A15

Everything you earn from cheap Samsung mobiles

The first thing that will catch your attention is its screen. Comes with Korean terminal A nice 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, with AMOLED technology and 90 Hz refresh rate, Not only does it release color, but it also moves fluidly so that the feeling of motion never stops.

MediaTek Helio G99

4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory

6.5″ Full HD+ 90Hz Super AMOLED display

3 rear cameras

5,000 mAh battery

NFC and headphone jack

resides under its chassis MediaTek Helio G99, a processor that will allow you to easily move between the apps that we all use daily, such as WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok and many others. We haven’t pointed it out, but they are with him 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage In this version.

3 main cameras This galaxy offers more than interesting results, don’t be afraid to go out and achieve it all. you will have beautiful pictures It has a 50 megapixel main sensor, along with the pair that came with him. What more could you ask for for this price?

Samsung Galaxy A15

View on Amazon.es:Samsung Galaxy A15

There aren’t many smartphones to be proud of A design and a token like this for less than 150 euros, keep that in mind. And even less if you’re looking for a device from a traditional manufacturer like Samsung. As we usually say, if you are interested, don’t think too much about it, the price may rise again at any time.

To always be updated with the latest technology, subscribe to our official and verified Andro4all channel on WhatsApp.

join the conversation

This article suggests purposeful and independent Products and services that may be of interest to readers. Andro4all receives a commission when a user makes a purchase through specific links that appear in this news. Join Andro4all deals channel to know about the best offers before anyone else.