Saoirse Ronan reveals the workout secrets that keep her in star shape.

Saoirse Ronan is as fit as can be. She is best known for her collaborations with Greta Gerwig. Ronan appeared in the 2017 film ladybug and 2019 conversion little Women, Both are directed by Gerwig. She also appeared in the film brooklyn, Which earned him an Academy Award nomination. How does she stay so fit? Read on to see Saoirse Ronan’s 5 ways to stay in shape and photos that prove they work.

Ronan shares her opinion about womanhood in an interview the trend, “Femininity, I believe, is being as authentic and honest to yourself as you can be and not being tied to what other people’s idea of ​​womanhood is. Not trying to fit into molds created by others. It’s an ongoing journey to discover who you are as a person and womanhood is a big part of that, but you also have to create your own version of it.,

Ronan is known for his natural look. She tells Vogue that she limits the amount of makeup she wears. “I I don’t wear too much makeup when I’m not at work. The only piece of makeup I use every day is concealer under my eyes. I use By Terry, Stick One. He is very good. I may wear a little bit of Chanel foundation – Perfection Lumiere Velvet – because my skin is really oily. And then if I’m feeling awkward, red lipstick. Classic Chanel Rouge. I also like Nars’s reds. I don’t really use anything on my eyes anymore.”

Ronan makes sure to take care of her skin. She shared her routine with Vogue. “I use an oil cleanser by Tatcha – they come in these beautiful boxes, which I love. So I use that in the morning and at night. Then I use a little vitamin C serum and a moisturizer – I like Aesop. And that’s it.”



Ronan shared in her Vogue interview which characters she wanted to play. “I think the most important thing for me is to always play a person who is really interesting. And really, if a character came to me that was written as a boy, if I found it interesting And I thought it would be a challenge I want to play it. So the best way for me is to take the gender out of it and look at the person and how it’s written and how their personality is built. When I didn’t particularly like any roles when I was a teenager. lady bird, there just weren’t. And the fact that I got a chance to play a role like this when I was 22 is saying something. Only girlfriend, sister, receptionist were there. And I was like, I don’t want to do that, because they were so underhanded. I hope this is something that is starting to change now.,

Ronan revealed in an interview He That she loves reflexology for her skin. “I love getting reflexology. Nothing relaxes me more. When I’m doing hair and makeup for press, my hair and makeup team gives me a thorough massage beforehand: my arms, My shoulders, my legs. It’s better than ever you do a red carpet or anything, it gives you chills.”