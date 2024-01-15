This is the new case that Brazil will have to face in the coming weeks

2024-03-29



brazilian footballer Daniel AlvesA Spanish rape convict was temporarily released from prison last Monday after paying 1 million euros ($1.1 million) bail. In which after a tough court battle ines guardiolaHis last lawyer has managed to avoid his continued imprisonment, leading to a new court case for the Brazilian on the other side of the world.

The former Barcelona player will face the Brazilian justice system in the coming weeks over plagiarism. According to Brazilian media, musicians Giuliano Mathias and Thiago Mathias have condemned Dani Alves for a song published a few years ago.

is about’avio‘, a song he performed as part of a United Nations project to combat misinformation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In that song, headed by Dani Alves, other musical artists participated such as Carlinhos Brown, Fabio Júnior, Nando Reis, Sandra de Sá and Roberta Miranda. Both plaintiffs claim that the right parties “fraudulently excluded the names of the true creators.” An accusation that is even more serious, since they point out that “the United Nations had committed false authorship” in a campaign in which, in reality, they fought to eliminate fake news about the pandemic.

