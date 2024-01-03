The new route of the world’s most famous train will cost US $ 8,500

(CNN)-In this week’s travel news, a European airline is weighing passengers before they take off, a new luxury train ride costs $8,500 each way, and Ukraine’s railways are up and running two years after the war.

life on track

In June 2024, the world’s most prestigious luxury train route – the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express – will visit Italy’s Ligurian coast for the first time in its long and distinguished history. The luxurious carriages will travel from Paris to Portofino on a two-day journey. For those whose budget allows it, the price will be US$8,500 each way.

A direct rail route between Italy and Slovenia is also being revived after more than 100 years, with a new seven-hour high-speed service from Milan to Kazan “as soon as possible”.

There is a lot of talk in South Africa about a train that goes nowhere. Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge is a hotel in the Kruger National Park, one of the largest game reserves in Africa. A set of train carriages have been renovated into 24 modern suites with balconies and a swimming pool overlooking the Sabie River, offering the opportunity to view stunning wildlife including Africa’s ‘Big Five’.

And in Ukraine, the country’s railways are still running after two years of war. Since it is impossible to travel by plane, trains have thus become a lifesaver for long distance travel.

news from the sky

This week, Taylor Swift’s private jet has been in the news as much as the star herself. Amid flight-tracking drama that saw the singer’s team threaten legal action against a Florida student who monitors the use of private jets by celebrities, including Swift; It was reported that the singer sold her Dassault Falcon 900LX.

However, it is expected to be her larger Dassault Falcon 7X that she will use to fly from Tokyo to Las Vegas this weekend to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce play in the Super Bowl. One of your problems is parking (it is estimated that around 1,000 private planes will come into the city) and the other will be jet lag. Here are some tips for dealing with it, whether you’re a Grammy winner or an average traveler.

European airline Finnair has started weighing passengers with their carry-on luggage and Nordic winter coats before they board planes. The test is used to help the airline fine-tune the weight estimate before takeoff, and they adjust it according to the season.

Coats also helped save six flamingo eggs on a flight from Atlanta to Seattle last summer, coming to the rescue of a flight attendant and several passengers when the egg incubator stopped working. Baby flamingos are now thriving at Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo.

Finally, on February 7, a Canadian was arrested in Thailand on charges of opening an airplane door and deploying the evacuation slide. The incident caused delays affecting approximately 2,300 passengers.

destination inspiration

According to the CIA World Factbook, the world has more than 220,000 kilometers of coastline, so why is there always someone who keeps their beach towel right next to yours?

If you want to avoid the crowds, the Riviera Nayarit, on Mexico’s Pacific coast, has become a low-density luxury tourist destination. Some of the biggest names in hospitality are making their presence felt there, and maybe you should too.

Off the east coast of Africa, the 50 islands that make up the Zanzibar archipelago are diverse and culturally vibrant. The UNESCO-protected Stone Town is the starting point for most tours.

If you’re going to take a plane to the coast, you’ll need a beach bag for carry-on luggage. Our partners at CNN Underscored, CNN’s proprietary product reviews and recommendations guide, have included 15 of their favorites.

lunar New Year

Lunar New Year arrives at the end of this week. Check out our Chinese zodiac predictions for the Year of the Dragon and learn more about the spectacular dragon dances in China.