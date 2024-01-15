They rescued 221 migrants in Mexico, including many Hondurans

Mexico City.

According to a statement from the National Migration Institute (INM), agents found the migrants in a house in the municipality of San Andrés Chalchicomula de Sesma, in that state, and when carrying out immigration verification, none of them confirmed their regular stay. Didn’t do it. in country. ,

mexican official Rescued this tuesday 221 migrants Of these, 46 are minors Guatemala, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Honduras, Cuba and El Salvador In the central state of Puebla.

Overall they identified 179 Guatemalan citizensOf them, 141 were adults (33 females and 108 males), as well as 38 minors under the age of 18, of whom 16 were traveling unaccompanied and the rest were unaccompanied.

Whereas 17 migrants traced from Ecuador (seven women and seven men of adult age) along with a girl and two boys who were travelling.

he also identified Nine adult men originally from Honduras and others Nine people from El Salvador, Five of them are adults and four are minors under the age of 18, two of whom were traveling together.

During the verification operation, immigration authorities also detected four adults (three men and one woman) from Nicaragua and three others from Cuba, including a girl who was traveling with them.

In total, officials specified, 17 families were identified (12 from Guatemala, two from Ecuador, two from El Salvador and one from Cuba) that were transferred to the National System for Comprehensive Development of Families (DIF). .

Meanwhile, adults were taken to INM facilities to complete the relevant immigration administrative process.

The finding reflects the unprecedented migratory flows of recent years in the region, where Mexico recorded a nearly 77% increase in irregular migration to more than 782,000 people in 2023.

According to Customs and Border Protection (CBP), US authorities detained 124,220 irregular migrants at the border with Mexico in January, 50% less than the record set in December.