What effect does horsetail tea have on the kidneys? – financial

In a row of jars of herbs to make extracts to benefit the kidneys, you’ll see popular plants like chamomile, turmeric or ginger, but you may find a label with a less common name: Horsetail Tea,

If you’re one of those clueless people who gets stuck in Grandma’s kitchen, the first thing you might think about is a bad horse’s tail, however, actually it is a plant Which has been used for generations to obtain benefits for the body.

Like dandelion and corn hair tea, there is a medicinal plant called ‘horsetail’ that is popularly taken to treat kidney diseases.

Dandelion is a wild plant that is present in home remedies for kidney diseases. Its popularity is equal to corn hair and ponytail. (Photo: Special/El Financiero).

What is horsetail plant and what is it for?

horse tail ,Equisetum arvense) is a fern of the genus EquisetaceaeIt has been used as a home remedy since the time of the ancient Greeks and Romans. healthline, It is typically prepared as a tea, or sold in capsules and various supplements.

Around the world, this plant is consumed for its purported benefits such as keeping hair, skin, nails and bones healthy, as well as healing wounds.

The UNAM Digital Library of Traditional Mexican Medicine highlights that in Mexico this herb grows along the banks of streams Sometimes mixed with corn hairs, It is taken to “cure kidney diseases” and to provide relief from body pain.

Horsetail is the popular name for fern which is used for medicinal purposes. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons). (MPF)

However, like many other home remedies, everything that was promised has not been proven. healthline He explains that research on this plant is limited, but it has some potential benefits.

Consider that consuming horsetail may have some moderate effects on your body, but it does not cure any disease or replace any treatment.

What are the benefits of horsetail herb for kidneys?

The kidneys are affected by what you drink, as these are the two organs that are responsible for remove waste from blood And excess water from the body, which is excreted in the form of urine.

Plus, this part of your body helps maintain the balance of substances Like calcium, potassium and sodium.

Keeping your kidneys healthy requires more than just home remedies: It’s essential healthy fluid intakeEspecially plain water, but can horsetail help if there is discomfort?

Horsetail (left) and dandelion (right) have been used for generations. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons).

diuretic effect

“He diuretic effect “Horsetail is one of the most sought-after properties of this fern in popular medicine,” he highlights. healthline, That is, this plant helps to remove excess fluid and salt from the body (this makes you urinate more).

According to the Digital Library of Traditional Mexican Medicine of UNAM, this medicinal plant is certain Effectiveness in kidney diseaseswhich “must be related to the diuretic action detected through pharmacological studies.”

Studies on the extract have shown that the plant stimulates urination due to its high concentration of antioxidants and mineral salts, although beyond anecdotes, not much is known about the infusion.

Horsetail, also known as ‘horsetail’, has diuretic properties. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons).

against kidney conditions

“People Use Horsetail for Fluid RetentionUrinary tract infections, osteoporosis, loss of bladder control, and many other conditions, but there is no solid scientific evidence to support these uses,” notes Web MD.

healthline highlights that although research is lacking, this plant has Potential as a treatment for certain kidney conditions,

The European Medicines Agency says that horsetail herbal preparations can be used “in Minor problems affecting the urinary tract “Increasing urine output to clear the urinary tract.” If discomfort persists for more than a week, you should consult a doctor.

There are many remedies against kidney stones, such as vinegar or horsetail. (Photo: Special/El Financiero).

rich in antioxidants

This fern has a lot of compounds beneficial to health In general (which includes the kidneys).

In particular, it contains high amounts of antioxidants, which help protect the body from oxidative stress that causes chronic diseases.

Does not detoxify the kidneys

If you were advised to drink horsetail tea as a way to ‘cleanse’ your kidneys, we have bad news for you: this is wrong.

The Mayo Clinic highlights that detox diets are unnecessary, because your body already does it on its own, in fact, through your kidneys and liver, whether you drink tea and other ‘detox’ drinks or not. .

Is consumption of horsetail safe for kidneys?

The National Kidney Foundation states that supplements and herbal remedy which can increase potassium levelsAn element that should be controlled very carefully in people with kidney diseases.

Here we find plants such as horsetail, which can increase these levels, as well as milkweed, lily of the valley, Siberian ginseng, hawthorn berries, noni juice, alfalfa, dandelion or nettle.

“en general, people with kidney disease they should not be taken herbal supplements“, highlighting the above example of the kidneys.

Soda is one of the beverages that affects kidney function the most. (Photoart: Andrea López Trejo | El Financiero)

Other properties of horsetail

There are other possibilities for this drink, according to preliminary research cited by healthline,

It may promote bone health due to the “bone remodeling effect” of its silica compound. Improves tissue and calcium absorption , It is being studied to see how it might help with bone diseases like osteoporosis.

, It is being studied to see how it might help with bone diseases like osteoporosis. In ointments and extracts: may help wound healing Promotes nail health, relieves pain, and reduces inflammation, probably due to the plant’s silica content.

Promotes nail health, relieves pain, and reduces inflammation, probably due to the plant’s silica content. It may promote hair growth, but more study is needed.

Anti-inflammatory.

Antimicrobial against some bacteria and fungi.

anti diabetic: This effect of extracts has been observed in animal studies, they can lower blood sugar levels and regenerate damaged pancreas tissue.

There are many homemade teas that promote proper functioning of the organs. (Photoart: El Financiero | Credit: Shutterstock)

How should horsetail infusion be taken?

He Horsetail Tea It is prepared like any other infusion: boil a cup of water and add one to three teaspoons of the herb. After leaving for five minutes, the mixture is filtered and served hot or cold.

Although many people They take it ‘religiously’ on an empty stomachThere is no evidence that it had any better effect at that time.

Horsetail: contraindications

In general, you can find many options for consuming horsetail; In addition to teas, extracts and supplements are also sold for various conditions. There is no recommended dosage, but it is suggested not to consume more than 900 mg per day.

It is advisable to avoid high doses of horsetail in the following cases healthline And Medline Plus,