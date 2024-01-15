WhatsApp statuses will change and the updates will be related to videos

WhatsApp is the most important messaging company globally, so hundreds of users constantly adopt the updates published by the platform, with the aim of maintaining its services leading in the market and preventing them from being transferred to similar platforms.

By: Chronicle

Thus, among the latest news announced for the coming weeks, new functions were announced that will allow Internet users to publish longer stories with videos that reach 60 seconds.

This recent feature adds to several tools, such as the green dot, rectangular states and the prohibition of screenshots, that the application has included to improve the experiences of its users on the social network.

Longest WhatsApp Status: What is known?

The messaging company, belonging to the tech group Meta, is implementing a new capability in the Status section in the version of WhatsApp for Android devices, allowing videos to be up to a minute long, which means double the time currently available. it allows.

