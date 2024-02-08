According to a report, the Nintendo Switch 2 will be introduced in March and it will have a change that developers will appreciate

8 February 2024, 16:17 Updated February 8, 2024, 16:41

This is normal it happens almost every week New rumor of Nintendo Switch 2Be it its features, launch, price or games. Now it’s time to tell you about their presentation which according to Nate the Hate Podcast is recognized for presenting these types of reports correctly. There’s little time left to learn about the new console,

In the program he told that Nintendo Switch 2 will likely be released in March Of this year. To be more specific, they explain that this will take place before the Game Developers Conference (GDC) which will be held from March 18 to 22.

No official details are known yet, but in the report they comment that the company Analyzing whether the console will include 16GB RAMConsidering the specifications of the Steam Deck.





In the program they assume that if there is sufficient amount of RAM, This could make it easier to run next-gen games, Even if there aren’t so many adjustments to the PS5 or Xbox Series’ specifications there are expected visual cuts.

Universo Nintendo boss Necropillow mentions in Famiber that he had already heard the same information independently, given that we have only a few weeks left before the presentation of the new console.

Along with this rumor it is also possible that Nintendo Direct coming soon, but this will act as a partner showcaseFocusing only on third-party games, the presentation is laying the groundwork for Nintendo to show off its new titles.

The latest reports of the Nintendo Switch 2 have been a bit confusing, one says to bet on a 120 Hz screen while maintaining the hybrid format, while the most recent report says that the screen technology will be LCD, which is what the first model Will be similar to. Dimensions of 8 inches. Let’s not forget that Activision also mentioned in the Xbox testing that they knew the console would have similar power to the PS4.

Time will prove the rumors true, let’s just remember that Nintendo has the ability to announce a major event every week or less.