American will make big purchase of airplanes in a week. airline news

It has been confirmed that, in a matter of days, the world’s leading airline, American Airlines, will announce a large order for aircraft that will essentially include single-aisle units, but, very likely, twin-aisle. And long range units (Bruteals) will also be included. World’s largest airline incurs losses in American).

Like almost all customers, American Airlines is unhappy with Boeing, but that does not mean new purchases will be in Airbus’ favor. The truth is that the A319, A320 and a large portion of the 737-800 in its fleet have reached a time when retirement is advisable, which is accepted internally.

What was not so certain and in the last few hours the media is considering it probable is that American will also proceed to order replacements for the 777-200, which are already reaching a point of use that is susceptible to change. Would recommend.

In this sense, the A350 has been mentioned several times as a replacement, despite the fact that American only operates the 777 and 787, and had said it did not want to diversify its fleet. In fact, fleet consolidation caused American to cancel the A350 purchase it inherited from the US Airways absorption.

It should be borne in mind that currently the delivery of aircraft is delayed by up to five years, which means that upon purchase now delivery will take place around 2030.