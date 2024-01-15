Dramatic twist amid divorce! Brad Pitt made a radical decision regarding his children with Angelina Jolie

Their separation set Hollywood on fire. Since 2016, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have been fighting each other legally over their divorce. Originally, the actor wanted to get joint custody of their six children. According to the Daily Mail, a source close to the matter revealed that this Friday, March 28 Brad Pitt gives up joint custody,

Ultimately he decided not to contest the elections any longer on this custody question. decision full of meaning since then So Angelina Jolie will have primary physical custody Children. Only the actor will benefit from visiting rights.

Brad Pitt: His strained relationship with his children

For many years, Brad Pitt has had a strained relationship with several of his children. Pax has reportedly not spoken to the actor since 2016. The 20-year-old talked about his father like this Person “horrible and disgusting,, on his personal Instagram account in 2020. According to the Daily Mail, the couple’s son accused his father of instilling fear in his four youngest children. 19 year old Zahra decided Remove “Pit” from its name Family, keeps only his mother’s.

Actor’s lawyer criticizes “Parental Alienation” From Angelina Jolie. Friends of the actress assure that she only wants to heal her family and move on.

brad pitt Giving up shared custody of their children marks a turning point in this legal conflict.

